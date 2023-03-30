Most of us prefer not to think about the end of life. But as we age, facing the obvious becomes an increasing reality.
Thus came a recent opportunity to help a friend of mine collect and organize information for his obituary. I’ve had some experience with that, having composed templates for my obit and Bonnie’s when they are needed. Hopefully none of these will appear on these for a while yet. But sooner or later, the time will come.
As the years unrelentingly disappear, more of our acquaintances seem to be reaching that point. Instead of reading about the passing of our forebears, it is our peers who are preceding us — good mews for the moment but a sign of inevitability nonetheless.
Just since the turn of the calendar, at least 18 people I’ve known either personally or by reputation have passed. That list is not exhaustive. Of those, most are in or near our age range.
The oldest was Dorothy Fletcher, 105. Her late husband, Ronnie, served on the Anderson City Council, and I was acquainted with their son Larry.
Barbara Clausen Theodore, 93, lost a husband and two children to Huntington’s disease.
Jeanette Ritchhart, 93, was the wife of former local architect Ken Ritchhart.
I played in the Anderson High School Marching Band with Linda Wilson Cooper, 84. And during my college days, I worked at Warner Press with JoAnne Gibson, 93.
The list includes other names well known in the community. Paula Stecher, 76, was co-owner and operator of Stech’s Dugout. Dr. Paul Van Dorn, 79, was a longtime Anderson periodontist. His office manager, Barbara Wallen, 81, died about a month later.
Bonnie had worked with Della Roush, 85, in Anderson Community Schools Food Services, where she spent 33 years. Don Roudebush, 82, played baseball and was a longtime area referee and umpire.
Darryl Gustin, 75, was a longtime Pendleton-area resident and a star athlete at the old Markleville High School. And Marty Ballard, 65, was a longtime area funeral director.
Several church friends are on the list. Clarice Walker, 87, was a longtime Pay Less employee. Ed Bowser, 92, was an executive of Bright Corp. Jim Albrecht, whom I had known since college days, was a longtime Church of God minister and missionary.
And two church friends lost loved ones. Lanette Weston, 67, who was an obstetrics nurse at Community Hospital, was the daughter of the late Betty Copeland and stepdaughter of Walter Copeland. Chris Hensler, 56, an AHS graduate, was the son of Judy and the late Dr. Benton Hensler.
On the national scene, another of Bill Gaither’s Homecoming singers has crossed over. High tenor singer Calvin Newton, 93, performed with the Sons of Song, Blackwood Brothers and Statesmen quartets as well as on the Gaither videos.
There are plenty of memories to share of those who have preceded us. We won’t live forever. But the effect our lives make does.