Congress seems to be getting very little done these days as it concentrates on the prospective impeachment of the President of the United States.
Some would call it an exercise in political futility, given the history of impeachment proceedings in the country’s history. Indeed, two previous presidents were impeached by the House, and a third resigned while impeachment efforts were in progress. The Senate did not convict either of them by the necessary two-thirds vote, although Andrew Johnson came within one vote of being removed from office.
The impeachment effort against Donald Trump has developed from the start along political lines. From the start there have been three general groups of people involved in the Trump question: those militantly behind him, some of whom secretly wonder why Hillary Clinton is still walking free; those who can’t wait for the day he leaves office, who even manage to find fault with the way he blows his nose; and those who tacitly support the president as the best alternative to both Hillary and the gang of 20 vying to oppose him in the next election.
Lots of words have been tossed around as the opposition tries to build its case for impeachment: quid pro quo. Extortion. Bribery. Others would prefer something on the order of arm-twisting, which has been engaged in by nearly every president since the beginning of this nation.
In question is whether Trump engaged in illegal, immoral or fattening acts in asking the president of Ukraine to investigate the son of a potential political rival by conditioning promised foreign aid on such an investigation. As it transpired, the aid, which was being held up for whatever reason depending on which side you asked, eventually was delivered. As of now, Ukraine has launched no investigation.
The opposition, it seems, tends to prefer getting rid of Trump before the next election. Some on the other side insist that probably indicates skepticism that the party of the second part has enough strength to keep him from winning a second term.
At any rate, given the case proponents have built thus far, it seems highly unlikely a Republican-dominated Senate would vote to remove Trump from office. The last impeachment trial, on Bill Clinton, resulted in a straight party-line vote, far less than needed to remove him from office. With Trump’s party holding a majority in the Senate, a large segment of GOP votes would be required to achieve the magic number of 67 to convict.
In the meantime, Congress is accomplishing little in the way of running the country. Some would say that’s a good thing.
