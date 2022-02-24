February has been designated as Black History Month, an emphasis that prompts those of my age to recall how conditions were in our youth and how they are now. For the most part, things are different. And we have seen the changes that brought this about. But then come the exceptions.
When I moved to Anderson in 1951, I hadn’t experienced racially mixed communities, with the exception of a Black family who lived next door to one of my aunts in St. Paul, Minnesota. Anderson, on the other hand, had a significant Black community and integrated schools.
My uncle employed Zebedee Christian Sr., an African-American, in his floor covering business. On occasion we socialized. One Sunday my uncle’s family and ours were invited to dinner at the Christians’ home.
Conversations made us aware of what Blacks could and could not do in Anderson, such as eating in most restaurants or using most public recreation facilities. Christian, for instance, was a pretty good golfer but had to travel to Muncie to play on a public course.
School contacts were enlightening. I played trombone in the Anderson High School band along with Bob Redding and Aaron Williams. One of the majorettes was Merlene Baylor (now Johnson); we never gave it a thought at the time, but she was the first African-American majorette in the city.
Nat Johnson and Lucius Teague were star AHS athletes of the time. Johnson was to become the school’s first Black head coach in track and field. Teague became a policeman, though not the first African-American on the force — that was Ike Weatherly Sr.
Another classmate and fellow band member was Warren Bailey. He went on to a career as an officer in the military service. His father, James Warren Bailey, a postal service employee, was an author and historian who chronicled the development of the Anderson African-American community in a book titled “A Brief History of the Negro in Anderson, Indiana.”
The legendary Jumpin’ Johnny Wilson was playing for the Harlem Globetrotters during my early years in Anderson. While timing had not been optimal for Johnny to play for a major college, his younger brother, Gene Wilson, became the first Black athlete at Kansas State University. He would go on to become the first Black director of the State of Kansas Youth Center in Topeka and the first Black umpire for the American Legion in Topeka.
Johnny, meantime, became the first African-American head basketball coach at a predominantly white Indiana high school, Indianapolis Wood.
Christian started his own floor covering business. Later he was named the first African-American member of the Anderson school board. In golf he became the first Black city golf champion. An annual tournament was named for him.
Over the years, significant strides have been made in Anderson race relations. History has done a good job of chronicling these changes. Today’s headlines, though, remind us there is still room for improvement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.