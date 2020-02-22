Daughter Sarah and husband Eddie Edwards celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary Feb. 3. They got married soon after Eddie completed basic training at the start of his eight-year tenure in the U.S. Navy.
For me that evoked memories even further back. After I finished college, I initially pondered whether to enlist in the Navy to avoid being drafted (I didn’t, and I didn’t). In the process I composed a song, patterned loosely after the Shirelles’ big doo-wop hit of 1962, “Soldier Boy.” After landing a job at The Anderson Herald I had no time or interest in pursuing the highly unlikely possibility of the song ever making the hit parade.
The lyrics were pretty simple:
A sailor, she loves a sailor,
I am a sailor, I sail the sea,
She loves a sailor, I’m that sailor,
She is my baby, she waits for me.
Want her, I want to hold her,
Hold her and kiss her, happy we’ll be,
A sailor, I’m that sailor,
She is my baby, she waits for me.
Jim Bailey, 1962
Undoubtedly, Sarah would attest to the waiting part, with Eddie spending up to six months a year at sea during his first four-year hitch while based in Mayport Naval Base in Jacksonville, Fla.
My actual military experience, of course, was much different. In this man’s Army I was on land for two long years, though fortunately I never saw a combat zone. And by that time no one was waiting for me except my mom and the people in The Herald newsroom, where I had the promise of my old job back.
That’s when I met Cody Collier in basic training at Fort Knox, Ky. He too dabbled in music, the two of us, along with Andersonian Jerry Byard, spending much of our barracks-cleaning time belting out Kingston Trio numbers and gospel songs. Dragging our tired bodies in after a long day of training would find us rejuvenating ourselves by belting out the big Kingston Trio number of the time, “Ballad of the MTA,” as we took a shower.
Collier had a similar songwriting experience. A big number in 1960 was an instrumental by Floyd Cramer, “Last Date.” Cody put words to the song; unfortunately, before anything came of it, Skeeter Davis came out with a record in which she added her own lyrics. In my opinion, though, Collier’s lyrics were better than hers.
So much for our respective forays into the world of 1960s rock and roll and our hopes for fame and fortune.
I never saw or heard from Collier again. Jerry and I both wound up at Fort Hood, Texas, for the latter part of our hitches, then returned to our jobs in Anderson and both ended up retiring from The Herald Bulletin.
And the memories linger.
