It has always been one of my pet peeves. And it's getting progressively more prevalent. You can't get through a news (or any other) program on TV anymore without hearing somebody talk about, for instance, a one-year anniversary.
Do they know the meaning of the word redundant?
I don't suppose TV reporters have time to submit their stuff to copy editors. And I haven't seen an Associated Press Stylebook for several years now. But when I was editing copy for this newspaper, if someone had been married for a year, they would be celebrating their first anniversary. Or their fifth anniversary. Or 50th. Or whatever. In a word, first-year anniversary is a classic redundancy.
I assume the trend all comes about through the habit of young couples keeping track of what they call their three-month anniversary, or their six-week anniversary. Grammatically, there is no such thing.
The word anniversary comes from the Latin. Annus means “a year,” and versus means “to turn.” In other words, an anniversary is the observance of the turning of a year.
For smitten youngsters who long to keep track of each and every minute, hour and day together, some have come up with options. In the Philippines, for instance, the word “monthsary” has come to denote the marking of a month together.
When it comes to grammar, of course, usage eventually trumps longstanding rules. Even the word “ain't,” that traditional bastion of improper English, now has full status as a legitimate word in the Merriam-Webster dictionary as a contraction for am not, are not, is not or have not. It is, of course, regarded as nonstandard or grammatically improper and usually used for emphasis or attention.
As copy editors we had hassles with other words as well. We were constantly having to edit out references to a “first annual” event. Our reasoning, naturally, was that an event doesn't become annual until there is a third one, insuring against a flop sabotaging planning for future events.
My wife and I celebrated our 53rd anniversary a couple of months ago. We told people we had been married 53 years or that we had our 53rd anniversary. But we saw no need to engage in vain repetition by calling it a 53-year anniversary.
In a couple of months, barring the unforeseen, I will reach my 80th birthday. There is a school of thought, I might mention, that insists it will be my 80th birthday anniversary. In a way it makes sense; I was born in 1939, reached 1 year of age in 1940 and will have marked 81 October firsts on this Earth. But that gets a bit too confusing, and few people subscribe to the letter of the law on that one.
Anyway, I suppose I will continue to cringe every time I hear about somebody's 50-year anniversary. Or snicker when teeny-boppers talk about their two-month anniversary together.
I guess Latin really is a dead language.
Jim Bailey’s column appears on Thursday. He can be reached by email at jameshenrybailey@earthlink.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.