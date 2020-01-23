It must be something in the atmosphere in Hollywood that leads career impersonators to speak on behalf of a government in which they have never directly participated.
Earlier this month, after a United States drone strike in Iraq took out notorious terrorist Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Rose McGowan tweeted, “Dear #Iran, The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize. We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us.”
The communique brought back memories of the “Dear Comandante” letter a cadre of opposition congressmen sent to Nicaragua’s Sandinista government during the Reagan administration nearly four decades ago when President Ronald Reagan was attempting to round up support for the opposition Contras.
Minority congressional representatives, of course, perhaps have enough official status to speak as part of a nation’s government. But who in the heck is Rose McGowan?
Yeah, yeah, she’s an actress best known for such films as “Scream.” It often seems as if such individuals, having achieved celebrity status and the high salaries that go with it, believe it entitles them to speak on behalf of the nation of sheep they endeavor to entertain.
Such activism is nothing new. Witness “Hanoi Jane” Fonda, whose much-ballyhooed trip to North Vietnam during the Vietnam War served to further exacerbate the sharp divide that this conflict inflicted on the American people.
Naturally such activists firmly believe their stance is right. Presidential candidate Pete Buttigeig probably expressed their point of view most aptly in saying, “None of us should shed a tear for (Soleimani’s) death. But just because he deserved it doesn’t mean it was the right strategic move.”
But guess what? Those who diametrically oppose those actions believe in their stance just as ardently.
The list of Hollywood-types whose political stances lean unabashedly left is legion: Beyonce and Jay-Z, Tom Hanks, Oprah Winfrey, Amy Schumer, Eva Longoria, Meryl Streep, Reese Witherspoon, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Aniston, Ben Affleck, Gwyneth Paltrow, Michael J. Fox, Ellen DeGeneres, Sean Penn and Taylor Swift.
As it happens, supporters of the Republican Party in the entertainment industry also are numerous. Reagan himself was a former president of the Screen Actors Guild. Arnold Schwarzenegger served as governor of California. Clint Eastwood also has been active in politics. Chances are, however, you have heard less about the political activism of such GOP supporters as Adam Sandler, Heather Locklear, Cheryl Ladd, George Hamilton, Jaclyn Smith, Jon Voight, Joan Rivers, Tom Selleck, Donny and Marie Osmond, Gary Sinise, Kanye West and Bruce Willis.
So McGowan is indeed entitled to voice her opinion. But if she is really worried about, uh, being held hostage I have a suggestion how she can go about it:
1. Get a U.S. passport; 2. find another country you like better; and 3. board the next plane out of here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.