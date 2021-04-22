One of the trends of the time among some young men is wearing pants so baggy they have trouble staying up around the waist.
If they had to dress that way, their fashion sense might be different.
Most young men are blessed with trim waistlines that support trendy fashions emphasizing torso taper, trousers held comfortably in place by whatever type of belt happens to be in style. Or maybe no belt at all.
I never was blessed with such a waistline. But my hips were large enough to support my pants, providing appropriate demarcation from my shirts and maintaining comfort and appropriate concealment of my undergarments without undue use of at least one hand to keep things decent.
And, like most of my friends at the time, I found myself stifling a laugh now and then when I chanced to see one of those old codgers with his pants hitched halfway up his chest. It was then I vowed I never would stoop to wearing those ugly suspenders that seem to replace belts among guys of a certain age to keep those jeans in place.
A funny thing has happened over the years. My hips are not nearly as prominent a feature of my aging anatomy. But my waistline has essentially disappeared, supplanted by an ever-enlarging gut that tends to obscure the area where my belt is designed to cinch.
Besides that, I’ve found that my love for caloric intake has maintained itself while my body’s nutritional needs have slacked off somewhat. Ergo, a couple of pounds a year have mushroomed into an extra half man or so over about the last six decades.
Accordingly, I’ve outgrown much of the wardrobe I sported during my formative years. By the time I retired some 16 years ago I had accumulated a suitable number of blue jeans to take me into the golden years. But as my activity level continued to decline, I found even some of them were a bit tight on me, so off to AMVETS or Goodwill they would go, much before they got to the now-fashionable stage where holes predominated.
I also noticed something else about my clothes: while they were large enough for comfort, they tended to slip down somewhat as my posture alternated from standing to sitting and vice versa.
And during the past year, when Bonnie was experiencing some health problems and spent several weeks in health care facilities, I took advantage to adjust my eating habits. Thankfully I managed to take off a few pounds, and my clothes fit a little more comfortably. But I also had to hitch my belt tighter to keep my blue jeans up.
It’s an experience not having a waistline. But I’m still not ready to give in to the other trends and either opt for suspenders or start hitching my belt up around my chest somewhere. Even us old codgers still have a little pride.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.