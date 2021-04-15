After a yearlong hibernation of sorts, we have begun to venture out of our COVID-enforced cocoon into the wonderful world of people who really do need each other.
It’s obvious there is still a ways to go before normalcy returns, given the difficulty of recognizing even longtime friends with masks spread over the lower part of their faces. And handshakes and hugs are still given sparingly. Likewise plenty of space is typically afforded our closest neighbors as we enter, exit and seat ourselves at venues of various sorts.
For months our typical Sunday morning worship experiences have been relegated to glimpses of TV preachers, along with the fortunate development of online services from our home congregation. That isn’t the same. Watching a worship team and hearing our pastor’s sermon on a tiny computer screen robs us of the fellowship experience sitting alongside other believers joining in the service together.
Thus it has been a treat the past few weeks being able to venture into that venerable sanctuary, even socially distanced with our breath stifled by masks and being encouraged not to sing too lustily the old hymns and new choruses that add so much to the experience. And the sounds of our church’s mighty Casavant organ cannot be adequately reproduced on a couple of tiny speakers attached to our ancient computer.
I’ve been there weekly since live services reopened in late March. Bonnie, still recuperating from serious back surgery and surrounding complications last summer, joined me starting on Palm Sunday, navigating the long center aisle on a walker. It was the first time she had been out in public save for myriad medical appointments.
Daughter Sarah, her husband Eddie and granddaughter LeeAnn joined us for Easter dinner. Family visits have been infrequent, but this time all of us felt more free. Bonnie and I had completed our vaccinations and LeeAnn had her first one during an Anderson University blitz the week before in which she, a senior nursing student, administered some of the shots as well.
A couple of trips to watch grandson Ronnie Roberts play baseball will follow. Ronnie, a senior at Greenfield-Central High School, had to miss his entire junior season as a result of the COVID shutdown.
AU restrictions will cause us to miss LeeAnn’s live commencement ceremonies next month, though it will be livestreamed. It remains to be seen whether we get to see Ronnie and/or his cousin Jason Isaacs graduate from high school a month later.
The nation’s health experts, who are encouraging the proliferation of vaccinations, seem largely clueless as to how quickly and how well the vaccinations will work. And it doesn’t help that the even more clueless anti-vaxxer crowd continues to spread misinformation about the safety and efficacy of the medical means of fighting back against this mysterious bug.
But there appears to be a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel. And none too soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.