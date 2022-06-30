Things have changed significantly since my freshman year at Anderson High School when initially I was the only first-year member of the AHS Band’s trombone section. I was on last chair behind Leland Smith, Wesley Rouse, Gordon Chastain and Alice Day, plus I believe another whose name I can no longer recall.
That unnamed individual would soon drop out of the band. Bob Redding moved up. And within a year no fewer than five members of the Class of 1957 would be part of new director George F. Vaught’s Marching Indians.
In addition to Bob and me, that roster included Russell Owens and Aaron Williams, who like me had come up through the ranks at Central Junior High. And we would be joined by John Hart, a church youth group friend of mine who had added music to his technical and sports interests.
The Class of ‘57 also had a sixth trombone player. John Rehm, a long tall drink of water, had come up as a baritone player and soon switched to the bass horn. A talented musician, he added the trombone to his repertoire. Rehm, Redding, Hart and I formed a trombone quartet for state music association ensemble competition, though we didn’t exactly set the musical world on fire with our concert performances.
With Redding, Owens, Hart, Williams and me forming the nucleus of the trombone section through our senior year, we were joined by Tom Joyce, Bob Jones and Mike Grimes in 1956-57. The rest of us graduated in June 1957, with Hart one of I think two seniors staying around for the next summer’s State Fair Marching Contest. That was the first of many championships for the Marching Indians and the two other bands the school had spawned, Madison Heights and Highland.
Few of us trombonists stuck with it after graduation. Rehm, as I recall, became a career music teacher. I went on to play in the then-Anderson College band, and later I spent a year in the Second Armored Division Band during my military service. But I’ve barely touched the instrument since.
Hart, however, stayed active for a lifetime. While making his living as an engineer with Delco Electronics in Kokomo, he played in the Kokomo Park Band and with the Delco Brass.
Time has passed. And so, one by one, have Owens, Williams, Redding and Rehm.
Then on June 3 came the news that John Marcus Hart Jr. had died in Kokomo following complications from an auto accident. He was 83.
That leaves one from the Class of 1957: me. Hart and I had enjoyed a conversation about five years ago at one of our class reunions. But I won’t get to see him at our next get-together scheduled for Aug. 12. With the passage of the years, our numbers seem to be steadily declining.
Maybe for old time’s sake I should haul out my old trombone and see if I can still play it.