One of the greatest names in basketball history left us on July 31. Bill Russell, 88, stood tall as one of the legends of the game as well as the architect of championships on the college, NBA and Olympic levels.
Much debate rages these days over who deserves to be considered the game’s GOAT (greatest of all time). Younger fans argue for LeBron James or Michael Jordan, along with those who hold out for names such as Larry Bird or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar or Wilt Chamberlain.
But none defined the game any more than Russell, who made inside defense the name of the game and led the Boston Celtics to 11 NBA titles in 13 years, the University of San Francisco to two straight NCAA championships and 55 straight wins, and made the NBA wait while he led the United States to the 1956 Olympic gold medal in the era when Olympic athletes were strictly amateur.
Russell wasn’t a dominant offensive presence, though at 6 feet 10 inches, he was always a scoring threat. But defense would never be the same once he defied the convention of playing flat-footed to better anticipate offensive moves.
With his jumping ability, he dominated the rebounding and sparked rule changes as to what constituted goaltending as a premier shot-blocker. And the Red Auerbach-coached Celtics were the perfect showcase for the team concept at which he excelled.
“There are two kinds of superstars,” said former NBA player and coach Don Nelson. “One makes himself look good at the expense of the other guys on the floor. But there’s another type who makes the players around him look better than they are, and that’s the type Russell was.”
Russell teamed with Tom Heinsohn, Jim Loscutoff, Tom “Satch” Sanders, Bob Cousy, Bill Sharman, Sam Jones, ex-USF teammate K.C. Jones, Frank Ramsey and Willie Naulls as the Celtics became an NBA dynasty in the 1950s and ‘60s.
In 1966, he succeeded Auerbach to become player-coach, the first African-American NBA head coach. This month, he became the first NBA player to have his number retired leaguewide.
It wasn’t an easy road for Russell, coming up in a stormy era of race relations. He was fortunate, however, to have played for the Celtics organization, where performance and teamwork were motivating factors.
During my sportswriting years, I participated in one group interview with Russell while he was coaching the Seattle SuperSonics. He didn’t come across as particularly articulate, though the mediocre Sonics teams he coached offered little constructive to say. But his presence loomed bigger than life.
Active in the civil rights movement, Russell marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and stood with Muhammad Ali. He received the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Sometimes seen as standoffish by fans, he responded positively to those who reached out.
Probably his greatest gift was the ability not to take himself too seriously. He demonstrated that by his working-together ethic on the court.