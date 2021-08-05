Call it science fiction privatized. It appears the world’s immensely wealthy playboys have discovered a new frontier on which to invest their spare time without having to spare the expense.
British magnate Richard Branson blasted to the edge of space in the middle of July, completely on his own without the help of government largesse. Nine days later Jeff Bezos, the Amazon mogul, headed even a little bit higher. Both have plans for even more adventuresome leisure-time pursuits, accompanied by other well-heeled patrons willing and able to kick in for a weightless vacation most of us wouldn’t even dream of.
Figuring out what to do with all that filthy lucre is nothing new for the rich and famous throughout history. Charles Lindbergh became the first to cross the Atlantic Ocean nonstop. The admittedly more reclusive Howard Hughes spent much time in the cockpit of his own aircraft in days of yore, though reportedly never cracking the sound barrier or making it into the stratosphere. Who knows how many islands in the Caribbean and other chains are privately owned enclaves that provide retreat from the world of commerce and industry? And had Walt Disney partaken of a few (make that a few hundred) fewer cigarettes, he would have had his own wonderful world to enjoy along Main Street in the happiest place on Earth near Orlando, the now-famous Walt Disney World.
Mankind has long engaged in imagineering over the frontier of space beyond the realm of the third rock from the sun. Jules Verne, H.G. Wells, Robert Heinlein and others exercised their imaginations early on. In our lifetime, we’ve seen elaborations on the theme in series such as “Star Wars,” “Star Trek,” “Lost in Space” and “Battlestar Galactica.”
But until now, few people have dared to dream of private enterprise getting involved in adventures in outer space. National pride was on the line as the Soviet Union and the U.S. of A. vied to lay claims to the new frontier. Yuri Gagarin was the first human to escape Earth’s atmosphere, but America’s Neil Armstrong was the first to set foot on the moon. Since then, government-funded probes have landed on Mars and reached to the end of the solar system. Astronauts from a number of nations have conducted business on space stations.
Now the well-heeled tycoons of the world are getting into the act with all the excitement Buzz Lightyear could muster. Their fabulously expensive dream seems to be the establishment of an entirely new kind of cruise line, a vacation to end all vacations with stops at nearby planets, not to mention breathtaking views of terra firma from thousands of miles away.
Of course, if you have to ask how much such an incredible journey would cost, you can’t afford it. Think an ocean cruise is expensive? That wouldn’t even make a down payment.
Think of it as an example of how the other half lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.