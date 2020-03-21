When the Anderson Indians won the dedication game of the then-new Wigwam in November 1961, one of the key players in the lineup was a sophomore by the name of Bobby Lewis.
Lewis, who died Feb. 29 at age 75, was a key figure in what would become the golden age of Anderson High School basketball. And his legacy would be destined to continue into a second generation.
With Lewis in the lineup, the Indians won 18 games and lost nine and won the 1962 sectional, their first since the original Wigwam had burned in 1958, and went on to win the regional and finish second in the semistate. They lost to Alexandria in the 1963 sectional despite a 17-6 record. In 1964, the Tribe posted a 22-4 record, won the sectional but lost in the regional. Lewis was joined in the lineup all three years by Indiana All-Star Steve Clevenger, Bill Mauck and Ed “Butch” Fuller.
Lewis was just a shade over 6 feet, 1 inches during most of his high school career. But with his rugged physique and jumping ability he filled the center position for the Indians, who started four sophomores during the 1961-62 season.
Lewis, an Army veteran, was retired from General Motors. But his legacy didn’t end there.
A generation later three more Lewises would wear the Red and Green. With Kendrick Lewis in the lineup the Indians went 19-4 in the 1979-80 season and 18-11 the next year, winning sectional, regional and semistate titles and finishing as state runnerup for the second of five times in a span of eight seasons.
The 1981-82 season would find three Lewis brothers in the lineup, junior Scott joining sophomore Troy along with their oldest sibling. That team posted a 20-4 record despite losing to Highland in Indiana’s most hotly contested sectional.
Scott and Troy would lead the Indians to state runnerup again in 1982-83 with a 24-5 record. Troy Lewis, winding up as Anderson High School’s all-time leading career scorer, scored 42 points in the afternoon game of the state before missing what could have been the winning shot in the championship game. He led the next year’s team to a 24-2 record with sectional and regional titles, finishing with 1,966 career points and was named Indiana’s co-Mr. Basketball. And Troy’s amazing scoring feats came before high schools adopted the 3-point shot. He went on to star at Purdue.
Multigenerational influence has been a big part of the Anderson athletic tradition. Along with the Lewises, we have seen many fathers and sons or daughters suit up for city teams. The Teagues, Yateses, Ritters, Erskines, Vosses, Teeterses, Delphs, Sullivans, Johnsons, Barnetts, Pepeleas and Nunns have been among the names marking such traditions. At least one family, the Garys, has spanned three generations of athletics in the Anderson and Madison County area.
