From what I hear, some people tend to skip breakfast. Either they’re in too much of a hurry or they have the impression it’s a good way to lose weight.
That never was the case when I was growing up. We may not have had quite as much variety in ready-to-devour breakfast fare, but Mom always made sure I had a good meal to get started on the day.
Cold cereal quite often was a staple. And none of that sugar-coated stuff kids seem to like these days. We always added sugar and milk. In my younger years I lived on a farm where Dad kept milk cows, which complicated the process. He used a mechanical separator to skim the cream off the freshly extracted milk, so it was the equivalent of the skim milk you buy separately these days. So we usually added cream to give it the taste of what today is homogenized milk.
Nowadays diet faddists tell us too much milk fat isn’t good for us. So we’re back to skim milk again.
Rice Krispies were one of my early favorites. Or we had corn flakes, never one of my favorites. Later on I liked wheat flakes, either Wheaties or Grape-Nuts Flakes. Initially I preferred the latter, since it seemed as though Wheaties tended to mush up after they’d been soaking in milk for a while. Cheerios and Kix tended to be a little dry, and they floated on top of the milk so that when you finished the last bite there was still a pool of milk left in the bowl. I never cared for shredded wheat. And I couldn’t stand Grape-Nuts, shredded wheat or Corn Soya Shreds.
I’d take spells when I preferred hot cereal. We’d alternate between Malt-O-Meal, oatmeal (usually Quaker Oats), Co-Co Wheats and Cream of Wheat, plus another one whose name I can’t recall now. Later on Post started making Grape-Nuts Wheat Meal, which I thought had more flavor than Cream of Wheat. There was also Instant Ralston, though I never cared for it either.
Hot cereal took longer to cook than it does today. Cream of Wheat advertising used to brag that it was ready in five minutes. Oatmeal took a few minutes also. And in earlier generations it could take hours.
Sometimes we’d get a special treat, such as pancakes, waffles or French toast. Mom liked to use Bisquick because it was quicker, though I preferred pancakes or waffles from scratch where you had to add the oil, eggs and stuff even to the regular pancake flour.
After years of devouring first one cereal, then another, then another and going back to the first, I became tired of cereal. Nowadays bacon, eggs, sausage and biscuits appear regularly on our diet. But once in a while I still have Wheaties, Rice Krispies or oatmeal.
