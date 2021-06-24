As the infirmities of age creep up on us, we’re adding fewer things to our bucket list these days. In fact it got a bit shorter this month (which in one sense dates back a full year) through no fault of our own.
We’ve always loved watching our kids and grandkids in their school-related activities. To the extent their successes mitigated the not-so-successful endeavors, we enjoyed it immensely. I suppose there’s always a sense of vicarious participation in performances and competitions, whether or not they result in trophies or medals.
But when grandson Ronnie Roberts and his Greenfield-Central High School baseball teammates began showing promise of advancing beyond the first or second round of playoffs, I summarily added an item to the list of things I’d like to experience before I kick the bucket. I wanted to watch Ronnie take the field at Victory Field in Indianapolis in the Class 4A state championship game.
Two years ago the possibility loomed that it might actually happen. As a sophomore he saw considerable action at second base for the varsity team, although half the season was also spent with the JV team sharpening his batting eye as he struggled to pick up on varsity-level pitching.
But that year’s Cougars team knocked off Anderson in the sectional finals, went on to win the regional and came within a game of making it to the state. Most of the team was returning for what would have been his junior year.
We all know what happened: COVID-19. The 2020 season was wiped out. Nobody played at Victory Field last year. In fact nobody did much of anything last year. Ronnie couldn’t play baseball (except for limited summer league) or sing with the GCHS Madrigals. Nor could his sister Gracie participate in dance competitions. We couldn’t even watch any televised sports, or live programs of any kind.
Ronnie was a senior this year. But while his class formed a strong nucleus on the baseball team, most of the supporting cast were sophomores who hadn’t been through the competitive wars. And Ronnie himself got off to a rocky start with a bout with COVID, sidelining him until a couple of weeks into the season.
The end result: Greenfield-Central was not a state finalist earlier this week. Their season ended with a 9-0 loss in the sectional opener to a Pendleton Heights team with whom they had split during the regular season.
The regional was on the day of Ronnie’s graduation. He confided that the Cougars’ sectional starting pitcher, a sophomore who’d been their steadiest hurler all season, exhibited a bad case of nerves before the game started. Pendleton Heights rocked him for three quick runs and it was all over.
I doubt we’ll ever see the Grand Canyon or Hawaii. Whether we live to see our first great-grandchild is out of our hands. Hopefully, though, we can see some of Gracie’s high school dance competitions.
