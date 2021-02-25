The image is the thing. Sometime this summer, the familiar red, white and yellow-packaged Aunt Jemima pancake mix and syrup will be replaced on grocery shelves by a similarly packaged product labeled Pearl Milling Co.
The Aunt Jemima image, originally inspired by a song in an 1880s minstrel show, is a marketing tool whose time has come and gone. In its place Pepsico, which now holds the trademark, is replacing the name with that of the original milling company that pioneered the self-rising pancake mix more than a century ago. And in place of the Black cook who was the brand’s symbol will be that of a water mill used in the 1800s to grind the flour.
For pancake lovers like me who have long enjoyed that particular brand, it’s good news that it will likely be around as long as I will. By any name, those pancakes taste good.
Seen as a good marketing tool in the day, the Aunt Jemima image portrayed a heavy-set kerchief-wearing Black woman with a secret pancake recipe. Of course, while the uniqueness of soul food has become famous over the years, pancakes themselves date to antiquity. At the time of the 1893 Chicago exposition a woman named Nancy Green was hired to assume the persona. Born into slavery in Kentucky in 1834, the brand’s image was modeled after her, and she represented the company until tragically killed in an auto accident in 1923. A succession of Aunt Jemima representatives followed.
More recently the image was updated, doing away with the kerchief and giving her hair and clothing a more modern styling.
Pepsico and its subsidiary, Quaker Oats, see the change as significant from a marketing standpoint. Not only does the new name maintain the brand’s history, but it opens up other possibilities for expansion. Pepsico, by the way, won’t completely abandon the Aunt Jemima trademark to avoid other entrepreneurs getting ideas about cutting into the market.
Aunt Jemima won’t completely disappear, however, at least for a while. A flag on the packaging will proclaim the continuation of the brand’s tradition to accustom shoppers to the change.
Over the years, labels such as Aunt and Uncle for people of color have taken on a pejorative connotation. Thus the pancake mix is only one of the changes resulting from the recent social consciousness movement. Uncle Ben’s Rice has become Ben’s Original. Eskimo Pie is now Edy’s Pie. And Cream of Wheat has removed its iconic smiling black face that hearkened back to the era when the image was known as “Rastus.”
Then there’s my favorite non-maple syrup, Mrs. Butterworth’s. Its bottle has been criticized as resembling a “mammy,” though its manufacturer has always claimed the Mrs. Butterworth image is that of a white woman (it’s the syrup that’s brown), and in early TV ads comedian Charlie Weaver voiced the part.
By whatever name, at least keep my pancakes coming.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.