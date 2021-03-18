One of the prime tenets when the United States was founded was the right to speak one’s mind. In this century, however, a movement known as cancel culture would like to see dissent from their ideas of what is proper canceled altogether.
Something as simple as a slip of the tongue often results in pressure, sometimes successful, to force a public figure’s resignation or removal. But that’s only the beginning. Many popular institutions have come under attack for daring to reflect the status quo.
Rewriting the language seems to be one goal of some who would prefer a world devoid of traditional male and female icons. A push in Congress for the Equality Act would amend the 1964 Civil Rights Act to explicitly prevent discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. That’s good, but critics worry that the Equality Act would further erode long-established male and female identities.
Recently Hasbro, maker of the popular Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head toys, announced a change to the name and logo, simply calling them Potato Head. It led to quips about the gender reassignment of a plastic toy potato. Then as LGBTQ advocacy groups applauded and consumers exclaimed a loud “WHAAAAT?” Hasbro served up a batch of waffle fries, assuring that the icons “aren’t going anywhere and will remain Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head.”
It has happened before. Mrs. Dash, a salt-free seasoning mix, has become simply Dash. But the makers of such products as Mr. Coffee, Mrs. Butterworth’s Syrup, Mr. Clean and Manwich must be pondering their next moves. Mr. Peanut has resurfaced in Planter’s ads. And what will become of the late Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood?
Will there be a movement to kill off the Romance languages (French, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian and Romanian), in which just about every noun is gender-specific?
In the publishing world, the estate of the popular Dr. Seuss children’s books picked his birthday to announce that it is pulling six of the late Theodor Seuss Geisel’s works off the market because of alleged racist and insensitive imagery. “These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” Dr. Seuss Enterprises said.
Included are “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” which includes an illustration of an Asian person wearing a conical hat, holding chopsticks and eating from a bowl; and “If I Ran the Zoo,” with a drawing of two barefooted African men wearing grass skirts with their hair tied above their heads; along with four lesser-known titles.
Through his books Dr. Seuss gained renown for positive values he espoused, particularly in the areas of environmentalism and tolerance. But I doubt he would be too worried, having penned the following quote during his lifetime:
“Be who you are and say what you feel,
“Because those who mind don’t matter
“And those who matter don’t mind.”
Maybe if those constant critics would learn critical thinking, there would be a lot more healthy tolerance in this world.
