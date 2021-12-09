It’s long been said that the constitutional provision of free speech is one of the strong points of the American culture.
With the proliferation of avenues for spreading that speech widely and instantaneously, though, many of those particularly in public life are finding there may be limits on what opinions they can express without risking censure, legal action or loss of high-profile jobs.
Most of us have said some things in our past that, in retrospect, we wish hadn’t come to light. Lots of those instances are in what we consider private conversations — though sometimes those private moments somehow are made public.
Former Cincinnati Reds TV broadcaster Thom Brennaman found that out the hard way during a commercial break when his mike suddenly went live before he realized he was back on the air in the midst of a homophobic slur. He lost his job but was lucky enough to end up broadcasting the Roberto Clemente League in Puerto Rico, sort of an exile.
The list of well-known personalities who found themselves in that situation is legion. The General Hospital soap opera let Ingo Rademacher go after a vaccine flap and transphobic remarks. Gilbert Gottfried, the voice of the AFLAC duck, was fired over tweets joking about the devastating Japanese tsunami. And the Las Vegas Raiders parted ways with coach Jon Gruden over his email remarks about race, misogyny and homosexuality.
Roseanne Barr has long been an in-your-face type, but her racist remark about an aide of President Obama’a got her banned from her TV show. Likewise, Paula Deen’s food show was canceled when her long-ago racial slurs came to light. Jimmy the Greek Snyder was fired as a football analyst over comments deemed racist during an analysis at a Washington restaurant. And Rush Limbaugh left an ESPN job after racially charged comments about quarterback Donovan McNabb.
The task of replacing the squeaky-clean late Alex Trebek as “Jeopardy!” host has been a minefield. Executive producer Mike Richards originally was chosen, but after past sexist comments resurfaced, he was ushered out the door. Interim hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, however, have their own skeletons: Bialik’s statements about women’s modesty in relation to the Harvey Weinstein case, as well as her vaccine stance, and Jennings’ old tweets about wheelchairs.
Even local officials have found out the hard way how their personal social media activities can come back to haunt them. Pendleton Police Chief Marc Farrer was temporarily demoted after a pass-along of a post on the subject of liberals and Islam.
Controversial subjects probably are not the wisest subjects for jokes, quips or public stances on one’s opinions, regardless of one’s right to hold such opinions. But these days, it seems that what has become known as cancel culture or woke culture demands that such public stances be silenced completely.
But should such faux pas threaten one’s livelihood? That seems to be the question of the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.