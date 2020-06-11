The frustration grows. For decades, people of goodwill — all colors, genders and ethnicities — have tried, consciously or unconsciously, to make our world a better one where everyone can get along.
And then along comes one bozo, or more, and we’re right back at square one.
Apparently the recent episode in Minneapolis was the straw that broke the camel’s back, to use a very unfortunate metaphor. Law enforcement subdued George Floyd, accused of a nonviolent crime, and with recording devices rolling, a police officer kneeled on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes. He was handcuffed during that interval. An autopsy showed neck and back pressure caused the death. The officer faces murder charges. And three others are also charged.
The rage ignited particularly in the black community was no mystery. It’s happened too often before. In their defense the police in question typically respond that they feared for their safety. This time such a claim would go beyond credibility. He was handcuffed, for Pete’s sake, and begging to breathe.
The episode has triggered endless public demonstrations across the country, with leaders threatening to keep them going until some sort of satisfaction is imminent. What that could be is pretty ambiguous at this point.
The other shoe, of course, is the violence and looting that all too often spring from such dissatisfaction. Demonstrators out of control? Perhaps not. Agitators of various stripes can be depended on to subvert legitimate grievances into the kind of civil unrest that turns overzealous acts of law enforcement into a springboard for the chaos of anarchy.
Race relations in the United States have metamorphosed over the centuries. From the slavery of the American South in the 1700s and 1800s, slaves were freed by the Emancipation Proclamation and a constitutional amendment. Then came the Jim Crow era and the birth of hate groups such as the Ku Klux Klan. Finally the civil rights movement of the mid-1900s ended legal minority separation.
What did not end was individual attitudes that continue to spread fear and negativity. Today’s minorities may not have experienced slavery or enforced segregation, but it has been ingrained in them that they will encounter trouble. And when it happens, their worst fears are reinforced.
Conscientious police officers want to avoid trouble. Then rogue officers or punitive policies come along and we’re right back where we started.
Martin Luther King, whose civil rights movement brought welcome change, dreamed of a nation where character would supplant color as the prime social determinant. His way was nonviolence. He became a martyr. The violence in the streets now would bring him grief. But it probably would not surprise him.
Another King, Rodney, was the subject of another such police beating years ago. Reacting to the street violence that followed, he pleaded, “Can’t we all just get along?”
As long as ill will rears its ugly head, maybe that is asking too much.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.