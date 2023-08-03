Over the years, many Andersonians have been disappointed by the absence of favorite son Carl Erskine among the game’s elite in Baseball’s Hall of Fame.
Erskine, a lifelong resident of Anderson save for the years surrounding his major league pitching career, received Hall of Fame votes from the Baseball Writers Association in eight separate years. But he never got more than 3.2% of the votes. It takes a 75% vote from the BBWAA for Hall of Fame membership.
Two weeks ago, however, the HOF honored him in a way even more in line with the lifelong priorities of the former Brooklyn-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher than could ever be gleaned from his impressive major league career.
He was honored as recipient of the Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognizes individuals whose efforts broadened the game’s appeal and whose character, integrity and dignity compares to the man for whom the award is named.
Certainly Erskine, one of “The Boys of Summer” who boosted the Dodgers into the baseball spotlight with their first World Series crown in 1955, had solid major league credentials: 122 career wins against 78 losses, with a 4.00 earned run average; 71 complete games (with the evolution of pitch counts and present-day bullpen philosophies, few if any of today’s pitchers may even hope to equal that total); two no-hit games, in 1952 and 1956; and a World Series record 14 strikeouts in 1953. That record lasted a decade until broken by latter-day teammate Sandy Koufax.
To many, a pair of no-hitters would seem enough to qualify for the Hall of Fame on their own merit. Until you realize that no fewer than 35 pitchers have notched at least that many no-nos in the game’s long history.
But while many baseball retirees are content to bask in the limelight they enjoyed during their playing careers, for Erskine it was only the beginning.
The birth of Carl and Betty’s youngest son, Jimmy, born with Down syndrome, was a key point in their lifetime. It contributed to their decision to make Anderson their permanent home, as well as the impetus for their lifetime advocacy for the mentally challenged. In the process, Carl got in on the ground floor of the national Special Olympics movement as one of its most avid spokespersons.
Carl’s community leadership is another natural outgrowth, moving from the field of insurance into banking as an executive with First National (now Star Financial) Bank.
Among the books he has penned, “What I Learned from Jackie Robinson” details his relationship with the man who broke baseball’s color barrier. Yet even in that uncertain era, it was nothing new for Erskine, whose lifelong friendship with the late Johnny Wilson is well known.
He also has been active in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. And he spent a dozen years as baseball coach at what is now Anderson University.
Enjoy the attention you continue to receive in your twilight years, Carl. You’ve earned it.