The little white-haired lady would be easy to miss. But hearing of the Aug. 1 passing of Carol Olson, 94, evoked for me many memories of a chapter of my life that otherwise would not have been triggered.
Our daughters all had been active in the city’s Sunday school volleyball league through our church’s junior girls team. Rachel was moving up to the senior league, but the three youngest were looking forward to another season, although a prospective change of coaches left a degree of uncertainty.
I had only been involved as a parent and occasionally served as a line judge. Then I received a call from Carol, who was serving as head of the volleyball program for the Anderson Sunday School Athletic Association as well as refereeing many of the matches. She had communicated with our church office and was told whoever was organizing the team hadn’t found enough interested girls to form a team for the coming year.
“Wait a minute,” I said. “We have three of them right here in our own family, and I know a couple of their friends are interested. Don’t count us out yet.”
With that I became a volleyball coach. My tenure lasted several years, even beyond our youngest daughters’ eligibility.
While I had picked up most of the fundamentals, I went out and bought a book on coaching the sport to add some structure to the effort. Then I hit the Sunday school classes and quickly signed up more than a dozen interested girls.
We not only competed, but also brought home several season and tournament championship trophies during that time period. And a few of the girls I coached went on to play at the high school level, including daughters Sarah, Becky and Ruth, Shannon Meeks, Jenny Buckner, Erin Rockhill, Brooke Havens and Ruthie Matano, as well as a number of others who played at the junior high level.
Eventually the junior girls program died out, though the senior program continued for quite a few years after that. I had to give up my coaching duties when my work schedule changed, coincidentally just as the junior league folded for good.
As far as I know, the senior women’s league may no longer be operating. The site of the outdoor courts at Mays Park, which was utilized as an ice skating rink in the winter, is now outfitted as a skateboard park.
Carol attended the Church of God at West Anderson at the time. She was the photographer at Rachel’s wedding. When West Anderson closed its doors a decade or two ago, she began attending Park Place. We frequently saw her at church services up until the Covid era when she entered senior living.
We did not know that she was related to other people we had known, including Bill and Ed Bowser and Elsie Kearns, whose husband, Bob, coached the Anderson High School girls basketball team for many years.
Carol Olson’s life touched many others, including mine.