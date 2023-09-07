The name of singer Sandi Patty has been nationally known for years. But her mother and father started it all more than seven decades ago in Anderson, leaving a legacy of music for four generations of family.
The matriarch, Carolyn Faye Tunnell Patty, the heart of the family, reached the end of her life on Earth on Aug. 22 at age 90.
Carolyn had entered what was then Anderson College in 1951, the same year an athletic young man from Oklahoma with a soaring tenor voice named Ron Patty enrolled in the institution. They met at East Side Church of God, where Carolyn’s father, Floyd Tunnell, was pastor and she was playing piano. As the choir rehearsed, Carolyn asked, “Who is that tenor who can actually get his own part?”
Ron and Carolyn were married in 1953. After entering the pastoral ministry, they became parents of Sandi, Michael and Craig.
Their musical talent was to carry them far beyond the local church. They formed the Christian Brothers Quartet with Carolyn, along with Doug Oldham, Ernie Gross and Paul Clausen, and later Paul Hart and Dean Schield. When the Patty youngsters were old enough, the Ron Patty Family also spent summers on tour. Then as Sandi, Mike and Craig began their own professional musical journeys, Ron and Carolyn, returning to Anderson as their base, formed their own full-time touring ministry.
Carolyn, who had begun taking piano lessons at age 6, became Sandi’s first music teacher. During her early concerts, Sandi was fond of recalling her mom’s habit of listening from another room as she practiced piano and shouting out the correct note whenever Sandi chanced to hit a clinker.
She couldn’t have been more proud as Sandi’s singing career took off even as the family was growing. Once when asked about her daughter’s first Grammy Award, Carolyn quipped, “Grammy? I am one.”
The family continued to grow as 11 grandchildren came along. Now 13 great-grandchildren have been added. One member had departed as Mike died six years ago.
Carolyn was unrivaled as a pianist, playing everything from hymns and gospel songs to the best-known classical music. One of her favorite presentations involved taking a gospel piece and weaving classical melodies into the performance. The family reported that as she neared the end, she also asked that any gifts or tributes should be made to the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra’s annual Yuletide Celebration.
While best known for her work at the piano, Carolyn’s rich alto voice was often featured. She could match any of the best-known blues singers with the tones she exhibited on numbers such as “I’m Feeling Fine” as she sang, “I’ve got heaven, heaven on my mind.”
According to family Facebook reports, as Carolyn’s health had declined in the last year, she gradually lost the use of her legs.
And now she has arrived at the heaven she sang about. And as Sandi expressed it online, she very likely enjoyed running to be reunited with Mike.