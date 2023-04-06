On this day in 1969, Rachel became our firstborn. About three days later we drove her home for the first time, cradled in her mother’s arms in the front passenger seat of our 1962 Plymouth Valiant.
That’s right. Bonnie held her the entire distance. Lap belts were all the restraints with which our car was equipped at the time. Two years later Sarah came home the same way. And in 1973, she held both of our twins for the distance between Community Hospital and our home.
We’d be in deep trouble today if our newborns traveled that way on their first car ride. Approved car seats are mandatory – and they must be in the back seat so as not to be vulnerable to air bags being set off in case of a collision. And that’s not to mention the legally required three-point lap and shoulder belts for front-seat passengers.
As our kids grew up, we had car seats for them. No, not the same grade as today’s padded, seatbelt-anchored child car seats. They amounted to kid-sized seats that fitted under the backrests, maybe further held in place by putting a seatbelt around them.
Actually Rachel’s first car seat was state of the art for the time. A few months before she was born we had invested in a Stroll-O-Chair set, at the time the Cadillac of baby equipment. The set had a bed that could be equipped as a bassinet, a car bed or a buggy, depending on how it was mounted (or not). As the tot grew older, the wheels also mounted the seat, making it into a stroller. It was substantial for the time, the big selling point being the safety features.
Of course by the time Becky and Ruth came along we needed a second car seat. We picked up a cheap one at a secondhand store that had brackets which fitted over the back of the seat.
The front-seat chair fit between us on the standard bench seat of our 1970 Valiant. On trips we usually put the bed in the back seat where one kid could take a nap. Later when we got a station wagon (remember those?), one of the kids could nap in the back end while we traveled.
By the time our grandkids came along, safety measures had evolved considerably. We had to have modern approved child car seats to transport them, and we had to learn how to install them so they’d work (I’m not sure we ever mastered it). And we dared not let them ride in the front seat, even properly belted, lest the now-standard air bags discharge and endanger them.
Throughout our daughters’ childhood, however, we only had two accidents. Neither was that serious fortunately, since our unbelted twin daughters, then in their teens, were dozing in the back seat.
Things change as safety measures develop over the years. Thankfully we survived without all the state-of-the-art improvements.