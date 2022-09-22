“The Queen, my lord, is dead.”
— William Shakespeare, “Macbeth,” Act V Scene 5.
The changing of the guard continues in the United Kingdom following the death of the world’s best-known, if not most-loved, matriarch. Most of the world’s population cannot remember when Queen Elizabeth II did not occupy the British throne.
I can. As an elementary school student, I can remember the stories from that ubiquitous publication, “My Weekly Reader,” about Princess Elizabeth, the young girl who found herself in line for the crown.
That happened only after the abdication of her uncle, Edward VIII, who renounced the throne to marry his divorced and disgraced sweetheart, Wallis Warfield Simpson, and the resulting accession of her father, George VI.
Then came the news of the king’s death. With no male heirs, suddenly Elizabeth found herself in the middle of all the splendor that surrounds the British monarch.
Which is to say, she became the titular head of state — and little else involving genuine power. The monarchy, over the course of centuries, has evolved from the power of life, death and taxes in the entire British Empire to the world’s most prestigious public relations job.
As Elizabeth II, she would break the record for longevity set by Victoria, the U.K.’s last reigning queen. Living to age 96, Elizabeth lived not quite as long as her centenarian mother but likely long enough to make “Bonnie Prince Charles,” who was 73 when she died, wonder if indeed he would ever live to be king.
Aside from owning tons of property as well as the crown jewels, the administration of numerous charities and the attention of practically everyone of British heritage, the royal family has little responsibility aside from living in a goldfish bowl, constantly making public appearances and speeches and fending off unwanted attention from the tabloids.
Yet for some reason, it seems most of the world wouldn’t mind being in their position.
Looking into my own family heritage a few years ago, I took note that the line of my dad’s grandmother traced back not only to English nobility but included numerous Plantagenet kings.
Given the presumed bloodlines of British royalty, it’s likely I may have a distant connection — probably very remote — to the House of Windsor, which now includes the new king, Charles III Mountbatten-Windsor. That and a couple of bucks, I know, will get me a cup of coffee.
With the advances in medicine, people are living much longer these days. But because of Elizabeth’s longevity, we can be fairly sure that her 70-year record reign won’t be exceeded by any of the three generations of royals alive today.
A few changes in style have naturally happened. The British national anthem, “God Save the Queen,” is now “God Save the King.” While Prince Phillip never received a kingly title, Camilla is now called the Queen Consort.
The queen is dead. Long live the king. Thus the symbolic monarchy continues.