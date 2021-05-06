Mixing politics, human rights and sports has long involved seemingly senseless behavior. More than half a century ago there was the almost total racial segregation in athletic venues. The Black power salute emerged at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics. And National Football League quarterback Colin Kaepernick initiated the taking a knee thing during the national anthem about a decade ago.
The latest gesture involves moving major league baseball’s All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver over Georgia’s controversial new voting law, which many claim is a racist attempt to deny minorities the right to vote.
Predictably, some sports fans who previously swore off watching NFL games now are through with baseball as well. As for me, I couldn’t care less; mixing politics and sports makes no sense.
Anyway, the tempest in Georgia’s teapot is something of an exercise in political futility. Spurred by last fall’s movement to accommodate voting during the pandemic, it addresses such issues as the number of hours polls can be open, whether mobile voting can be conducted, the length of time voters have to request and submit absentee ballots, how many absentee ballot drop boxes are available (they didn’t even exist before 2020), the number of early voting days and even who may offer water to those waiting in line on Election Day.
The most flak is raised over requiring a photo ID to vote, including absentee. What makes this a racial issue? Possibly because what few people get by without a valid ID tend to be those on the bottom of the poverty spectrum – and minorities tend to make up a preponderance.
I find it incomprehensible that anyone can live far enough off the grid not to require an identification. In most places you need a photo ID to buy alcohol or cigarettes, open a bank account, write a check, purchase food stamps, apply for welfare, unemployment, Social Security or Medicaid, drive, buy or rent a car, get on an airplane (soon you will need the new Real ID to fly), take out a marriage license, purchase guns or ammunition, adopt a pet, rent a hotel room, get a hunting or fishing license, buy certain over-the-counter medicines or pick up certain prescriptions or donate blood.
Show up at a hospital and they’ll ask for your ID. Likewise if you go to jail, appear in court or report to your parole officer. You need ID to take out a passport, pick up a package at the post office or open a utility account.
Voting in a union election requires an ID. Even Atlanta-based Coca-Cola, one of the big protesters over the Georgia voter ID law, required identification to attend the last stockholders meeting.
There’s been talk on social media about Colorado’s voting laws as well, which in some areas are more restrictive than Georgia’s.
It’s all political. And major league sports would be well advised to keep its nose out of that mess.
