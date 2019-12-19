Our power went off a few weeks ago. It was only out an hour or two. But that was long enough to make my aged computer die and go to cyberpurgatory.
Something similar had happened the last time the power went off, albeit a bit different. The computer had been turned off for the night. When I got up the next morning and pushed the “On” button, nothing happened. Eventually, though, it resumed working. Business as usual.
But the thing had been making progressively louder whining noises for some time. Cleaning the dust off the vents helped, but there was no telling how much had settled in the works over the years. My kids suggested I invest in a new one or take their older-but-newer-than-mine models. But I figured at my age, why make that kind of investment? All I needed was a working email, online access and room to store my pictures.
Then came the most recent power interruption. When it was over, the monitor quickly announced it was going into power save mode and turned off. The tower (I’ve been told that’s what they call the body of the computer) never did come back on. And that little “On” button wouldn’t light up no matter how many times I pushed it.
Obviously the power surge had finished off something inside. I checked every plug to make sure they were all functioning. I tried bypassing the power strip into which I have them all plugged. Still nothing.
Since it had resumed functioning once before, I tried calling one of the phone numbers in the Dell owner’s manual. Of course I got one of those heavily accented foreign voices from somewhere outside the continental U.S. With or without my hearing aids I could barely communicate with the person. Eventually, of course, it became abundantly clear I would have to find someone closer by to give hands-on service.
Phone books these days are virtually useless, and without a computer, I couldn’t surf the net to find a number. One phone book listed a couple of repair places nearby. Checking them out, I found both had either gone out of business or moved to parts unknown.
Finally I tried a place in Chesterfield. Bingo, it was still there and going strong. Just bring it in, I was told. So I unhooked the tower and took it in.
They replaced the motherboard and power supply and gave it a good cleaning. It ran in the lower three figures. Much better than the upper three or lower four figures I estimated I’d have to put out for a new one. And the whine was gone.
It works now, better than it has for a while. With any luck I’ll outlive its remaining life expectancy.
Unfortunately, the Windows Vista operating system on the machine is totally obsolete. I figure that will have to be my next expense.
