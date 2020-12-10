Presumably we already know who will become president on Jan. 20. On Monday it will be made official when the Electoral College meets, albeit virtually, and casts the only really official vote.
Then on Jan. 6 a joint session of Congress meets, and the result will be made official. Two weeks later, unless something completely unheard of in American politics transpires, Joe Biden will replace Donald Trump in the White House.
As of this writing, Trump had not formally conceded the election. He doesn’t have to — while it’s customary for the loser to congratulate the winner, such a gesture is not an official part of the process.
Trump, whose campaign launched a myriad of lawsuits challenging the validity of this year’s electoral process, still believes the election was stolen. Of course there is no way to prove that. Election officials, naturally protecting their turf, insist this election was clean. They’re probably mostly right, though again it may be hard to prove, which fortunately they don’t have to.
Party workers on the local level privately concede that votes here and there are manipulated for one reason or another (perhaps a bottle of booze?), but they figure it evens out in the long run. And on the presidential level this year, even the razor-thin margins in key states ended up large enough to make manipulations of tens of thousands of votes highly unlikely.
What aroused suspicions on the part of the tweeter-in-chief was the crazy pandemic accommodations this year, which strongly encouraged early voting, largely by mail. Whatever else you might think, vote counting involving mail-in and early-voting ballots offers greater opportunity for vote-tallying irregularities. Florida’s “hanging chads” of the 2000 election are past, but nearly half the ballots cast this time came (or allegedly were cast) before Election Day.
That 2000 election, by the way, involved a failure to concede by Al Gore, who supposedly called to offer a concession in the wee hours after the election but reneged an hour later. The Supreme Court eventually decided that one with the infamous Florida vote-counting adventure.
The only political campaign in which I ever actively worked was a congressional race not settled until almost two months after Congress went into session in 1961. Republican George Chambers of Anderson won the count by 12 votes. Incumbent Rep. J. Edward Roush, claiming 14 disputed votes, appealed to the House. A congressionally supervised recount discovered some previously uncounted ballots, and Roush was declared the winner by about 100 votes.
The presidential race that year, of course, came down to the wire with Illinois the deciding state. Skeptics insist that Chicago Mayor Richard Daley “voted the graveyards” once he ascertained how many votes were needed. In any case Richard Nixon did not contest the election, and John Kennedy became president.
Trump is less inclined to be a political nice guy. But what really matters is how Biden handles the pandemic mess he inherits.
