I doubt if you will find very many people who aren’t delighted, or at least relieved, to see the year 2020 come to a close.
Life as we knew it essentially stopped sometime around the month of March. The first real pandemic in a century swept through nearly every country on the globe as routine activities came to a halt, people died who may (or may not) have otherwise reached the end of their lives and face masks became a part of everyday living.
An economy that had been booming suddenly tanked as businesses that depended on socializing were forced to close, some never again to reopen. Unemployment, which had been at historic lows, soared. The enjoyment of an evening meal at your favorite local restaurant became problematic, and the practice of gathering at your favorite bar or night club was abridged as well. Concerts were canceled. So were sports of all sorts, wiping out high school and college seasons and tournaments, postponing the Olympics and forcing professional teams to play in empty stadiums or arenas in front of nothing but TV cameras and cutout portraits of fans. My grandson’s Greenfield-Central High School baseball team, which had won the regional in 2019 and had its sights set on even greater success this year, never made it onto the field in the spring as all competition was wiped out.
Schools closed, and most of what learning took place had to be done electronically. Hospitals became obsessed with the novel coronavirus, to at least some detriment to other medical needs.
The warm months became the summer of our discontent. Triggered by a number of ill-advised excesses by law enforcement officials, maskless demonstrators poured into the streets, followed by episodes of rioting. A house divided became even more polarized through the erupting frustrations.
In an election year, the events combined to make the donneybrook of the presidential race predictable. It happened on Donald Trump’s watch, making him the target of opposition Democrats whose long crusade against the mouth that roared could hardly have envisioned such a target. It was all his fault, they said. Never mind that it is doubtful any human being could have stemmed the COVID tide.
Now, with COVID infections at an all-time high and the bare beginnings of widespread vaccination under way, we enter a new year. Will things improve as we break out new calendars? It’s not likely we will see major changes right away. We’ll likely have the same congressional gridlock to go with a new president, though fortunately the mechanics of government largely sustains itself no matter who is in power. The public will have to be convinced that the vaccine is safe and effective, and the anti-vaxxers will continue their same old worn-out conspiracy theories and such, leaving it to public behavior to bring us out of the pandemic.
And we’re a year older and very little wiser. Good riddance to the calendar change.
