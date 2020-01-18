My oldest daughter, Rachel Nealeigh, is 50 years old. Having been born in 1969, she picked up on one of those social media memes as she realized she has now lived in seven decades.
This 80-year-old, however, has her beat. With the passage of time since my 1939 birth, I have been alive in 10 separate decades.
The secret, of course, deals with the definition of a calendar decade coupled with the year of one’s birth. I came into this world three months before the end of what survivors of that vintage used to refer to as the Golden ’30s (which history tells us didn’t start out quite that golden). Thus with three months under my belt in the 1930s and less than three weeks elapsed in the 2020s, the number of decades exceeds by two the number of complete 10-year calendar intervals during my 80-plus years.
And a third member of our family is in that situation. At age 20, granddaughter LeeAnn Edwards, born in 1999, has lived in four decades, twice as many as her age. Her cousin Courtney Isaacs, 23, also has lived in four decades.
All that comes about because calendar decades traditionally are named for the 10-year interval of the zero year: 10s for years 10-19, 20s for years 20-29 and so on. Confusion, though, results at the turn of each century, since century counts come from years 1-100. At the end of the past century, which was termed Y2K, the decade of the 00s began a year before the 21st century commenced.
The same phenomenon comes about on occasion when someone born at the close of one decade surpasses their 100th birthday. For instance, someone born in 1899 who was still alive in 2001 would have lived in three separate calendar centuries.
As a product of the 1930s, though I had no awareness in my early years, I would have lived through the start of World War II in Europe; U.S. involvement in the war after Pearl Harbor and the successful ending of hostilities in 1945; the Korean War and the Eisenhower presidency in the 1950s; the assassinations of John and Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. in the 1960s; the Watergate era of the 1970s; the Reagan years and the fall of communism in the 1980s; the end of Indiana’s single-class basketball tournament and the General Motors exodus in the 1990s; 9/11 and the rise of terrorism in the 2000s; and the widening gap between America’s two political parties in the 2010s. Who knows what the 2020s will bring?
The decade of the teens began by climbing out of a recession. The telecommunications industry continued putting the world at everyone’s fingertips. We had WikiLeaks, the #MeToo movement and global warming.
Now we enter the ’20s. As a new decade unfolds, a nervous world waits with trepidation.
