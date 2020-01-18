Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Areas of freezing rain possible early. Windy with a steady rain this morning tapering to showers and becoming mixed with snow for the afternoon. High 46F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Windy this evening. Low 11F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.