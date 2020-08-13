The snake oil salesman who coined the term “social distancing” did a job on us. Human beings need each other. There is nothing social about standing 6 feet apart, and with masks to hide our faces from each other yet.
That old Barbra Steisand song says it: “People who need people are the luckiest people in the world.” In the book of Genesis, God said it is not good for man to be alone. Social scientists call it the herd instinct. People usually cherish the closeness they have with others.
Gospel songwriter Mosie Lister expressed it this way: “But I don’t know a thing in the whole wide world that’s worse than being alone.”
Comes now a virus that also likes closeness. It latches onto the human respiratory system, and it normally spreads by going from person to person whenever proximity is optimum.
It’s a no-win situation.
People crave closeness with others in such settings as churches, bars, nightclubs, parties or restaurants. Crowds love sporting events, conventions or political rallies. If locked away and deprived of human contact, it works on the psyche. Depression or anger come to the surface, erupting at whatever trigger prompts it, boiling over into the streets in the form of protests that may degenerate (or be maneuvered) into riots.
Handshakes, hugs, kisses, high fives or fist bumps provide emotional release and lift people’s spirits. Weddings, reunions, school homecomings and other celebrations are times of joy that bring people together in comradeship and support, usually buoyed through physical contact. Funerals and visitations enable friends and communities to offer support and closeness during farewells to loved ones.
Heartache has spread to health care facilities where COVID-19 restrictions have isolated not only those with the disease but everyone else. Visitation still is limited, contributing to the loneliness of patients and families at a difficult time.
The current pandemic has seen most of these activities put on hold or modified to avoid close contact. In schools more attention is paid to keeping children (and their adult leaders) safe than to ensuring that their minds will be developed to the greatest extent possible. Professional athletes are performing in empty stadiums in front of TV cameras (many of them operated robotically) with the athletes checked regularly to make sure they haven’t picked up the COVID-19 bug, which some have managed to do despite best efforts to prevent it.
It is difficult to imagine any other happenstance that would do as much to kill the human spirit as the interruption of normal closeness that we have all been experiencing. Even the horror of war motivates those on the battlefield toward a common effort, and those on the home front normally support the effort as well. The Great Depression and subsequent recessions saw people helping to pull others up by their bootstraps.
In time we will have a handle on this thing. It can’t happen too soon. We need each other.
