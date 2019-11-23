Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. Some sleet may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Precipitation ending. Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.