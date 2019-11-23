You can forget all your problems, forget all your cares
So go downtown,
Things will be great when you’re downtown,
No finer place for sure, downtown
Everything’s waiting for you.
Tony Hatch, recorded by Petula Clark
Back in the 1950s downtown was the center of everything happening in Anderson.
While auto parts was the main income source for Anderson workers, the American dream of two cars in every garage had not yet come to fruition. Orange and green Indiana Railroad buses shuttled from Meridian Street between 10th and 11th every 15 minutes during peak hours for both Delco-Remy and Guide Lamp. And when the factory workers finished shopping in downtown stores, outbound buses to every section of the existing city limits would be packed with people returning to their homes.
Twice a year part of the block on 10th Street between Meridian and Main would be blocked off for a Jaycee fish fry by the Jonah Club. Sometimes parades of various sorts would snake their way down Meridian and usually back up Main. And the early Soapbox Derbies were run down Meridian Street hill.
Kids and adults flocked to the movie theaters, where features changed two or three times a week at the Paramount and State. But if you missed one, chances are it would be back on second run at either the Riviera or the Times. The adult price for first-run movies in the evenings was a whopping 70 cents. Saturday matinees were popular. But a couple times a year the Paramount pre-empted its movie schedule for the Ann Harmeson Dance revue.
The latest 78 rpm records were available at Joe’s Record Shop near the Paramount, and if he didn’t have the record you wanted, Joe Pike would order it for you.
You could buy a new baseball glove at Anderson Sporting Goods or Decker’s. Or grab a sandwich at Hill’s Snappy Service or the Woolworth, Kresge’s, McCrory’s or the many drugstore lunch counters.
The banks — Anderson and Citizens — kept banker’s hours, shutting down the teller windows at 2 p.m. to balance their books in the years before computers made such computations instantaneous.
The YMCA was busy in those days with swimming and basketball and fitness activities. The boys’ section on Jackson Street featured snooker tables and was jammed during the school lunch hours and after school.
NOTE
One correction to last week’s column: While Scampy’s Tavern no longer is at the corner of Nichol and Madison avenues, it is still alive in the Edgewood area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.