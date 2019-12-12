It was, as Popeye would say, embarraskin’.
There I was, sitting in the left turn lane on busy Scatterfield Road, with a car that was going nowhere. All I could do was shrug my shoulders dramatically as I waved to the drivers behind me to go around.
I had just taken my car to the shop for some minor body repair. I was in a rental, a different make than I was used to, with controls in unfamiliar locations and a different feel to the road.
I had things pretty well scoped out, I thought. At least until I pulled into that turn lane and waited for the light to change. Just before the turn arrow came on the engine died. I reached down and turned the key. Nothing happened. It just sat there.
I’ve been in that situation from the other end, of course, behind someone else in that predicament. This time it was yours truly fumbling with the controls, trying to figure out why the starter wouldn’t activate.
I looked at all the levers and gauges. The light levers, I had already determined, worked differently from my own car. The turn signal fortunately kept going, and I flipped it from one side to the other. Finally I located the flashers switch, so at least the cars behind me would know I was disabled.
I started to get out of the car. The door wouldn’t open. I was trapped inside. The windows worked, but not the door handle. Obviously it wasn’t a battery problem. And I didn’t have my cellphone with me to call for help.
The transmission lever was on the floor, unlike mine, which is on the dash. I looked at the button you push when you shift from park to drive to reverse. That’s when I realized the stupid thing was still in gear. Duh! Virtually all cars have to be in park or neutral to start the engine. I put it in neutral and turned the key again. It fired right up. I got around the corner as fast as I could and hotfooted it out of there.
Which brings to mind the day I first drove a Jeep in the Army. I was between assignments, and since I had a military driver’s license I was assigned to drive an officer home from a field exercise just after dark. That’s when I discovered Jeep lights had a protective switch to keep from turning on the lights during blackout maneuvers.
As I fumbled with the switches, the major asked, “Do you drive much?” I admitted, “Actually, sir, this is the first time I’ve driven a Jeep.” He responded, “It’s a good thing you told me. I’ll call my wife.” I breathed a sigh of relief.
Technology is a wonderful thing. Unfortunately different automakers have varying ideas on arranging the controls, and driving isn’t nearly as automatic as you’d tend to think.
