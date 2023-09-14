It is said that as famed mathematician, philosopher and avowed atheist Bertrand Russell lay dying, he was asked about the hereafter. He reaffirmed he did not believe it existed.
He was cremated and his ashes scattered, so he left no epitaph. But we can be sure of one of two things: (1) By now he knows he was wrong, or (2) By now he doesn’t know he was right.
There are, however, many folks who disdain the image of survivors crying over their graves. From the epitaphs left on their stones, they preferred to leave them laughing.
One such gentleman with the last name of Butt added: “Think of me and smile.”
Or a guy who lived in a Washington suburb: “We finally found a place to park in Georgetown.”
Several made light of their inevitable fate. One proclaimed, “Now I know something you don’t.” Another admitted, “I came here without being consulted, and I leave without my consent.” And another, “I knew this would happen.” One confessed, “Damn it’s dark down here.” Another rejoiced: “At last, a hole in one.”
I suppose one family could have had Russell in mind with “Here lies an atheist, all dressed up and no place to go.”
Others proudly proclaim their faith: “Jesus called and Kim answered.”
Some made a play on their names: “Here lies John Yeast. Pardon me for not rising.” And a woman whose survivors posted, “Here lies Ann Mann, who lived an old maid but died an old Mann.”
Celebrities seem to like to go out with a joke. TV personality Merv Griffin posted, “I will NOT be right back after this message.” Mel Blanc, the man of 1,000 voices including Porky Pig: “That’s all folks.” The self-effacing Rodney Dangerfield: “There goes the neighborhood.” And filmmaker-screenwriter Billy Wilder, picking up on the last line of his “Some Like It Hot” movie: “I’m a writer, but then nobody’s perfect.” Comedic actress Joan Hackett added, “Go away – I’m asleep.”
We’ve all heard of these bakers who insist they will take their recipes to their grave with them. Their families sometimes get the last laugh, with at least one woman’s fudge recipe and one grandma’s cookie recipe completely engraved on their stones.
There’s even a local headstone that has gone viral. In East Maplewood Cemetery, it alludes to a superhero, marking the final resting place of Batman. Except this one is John W. Batman, who died in 1919.
One could also serve as my epitaph: “Raised four beautiful daughters with only one bathroom and still there was love.” And “Destined to be a woman with too many cats” fits my youngest daughter, Ruth, who has four.
More than one used, “I told you I was sick.” And one mate added to hers, “And I was sick of hearing it.”
One monument formed a four-step stairway, with a letter carved in each step: “D-E-A-D.” Another guy confessed, “I was hoping for a pyramid.”
Death happens. Might as well have fun with it.