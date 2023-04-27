I’ve been ruminating lately about my college experience more than 60 years ago. I believe emphases have shifted somewhat.
These days you can actually earn a degree online. I can’t imagine forgoing the campus experience immensely in a time before costs and degree specialization took away from the extracurricular stuff.
It was known as Anderson College when I enrolled in 1957. I joined the AC band and dabbled in intramural sports.
In those days there were always programs on weekends. And most students showed up for varsity sports events. Nowadays they are often too busy with academic or other pursuits.
Social clubs were big. Everyone who was anyone on campus belonged to one. At Anderson they were analogous to fraternities and sororities, which were forbidden on campus, probably just as well because of their reputed emphasis then and now of booze over books.
I was a member of the Booster Club. The vast majority of male music students aspired to become Boosters, the oldest club on campus. At more recent reunions, though, I learned that tradition had gone by the wayside, the younger alums marveling at the way we “heisted the tune” singing our club song.
Along the way the club picked up an updated name, Avanti Boosters. It followed a trend of adding designations, primarily Latin, in lieu of Greek letters.
Other club traditions likewise have disappeared. Every week the clubs used to sing their club songs on the stairs of Old Main, sometimes accompanied by ditties poking fun at rival clubs (then Sachem and Triad).
A yearly formal banquet was a tradition. One of them was held in Indianapolis, where my ability to follow directions was severely tested as my date Shirley Hile and I finally arrived nearly an hour late – and only minutes after Tom Miller and Sandy Haynes dragged in.
Homecoming parades were big then. One year we worked all night long on the club float, then as dawn started filtering in, Tom fell through the top of the float all the way to the bottom. He wasn’t hurt, and all the sleepy Boosters cracked up laughing.
Although I had aspirations in journalism, AC had no major in that field. I majored in English. Having spent more time working and socializing than studying, it took an extra semester to finish. Some of my classmates took six or seven years.
Lifestyles have changed. Then, all forms of dancing were no-nos (there was a P.E. course called “rhythmic activities”). Now Anderson University has a dance major.
By the time daughter Ruth and granddaughter LeeAnn went through AU, tuition had skyrocketed and academics commanded primary attention. Ruth joined Enitea (a new one on me) and LeeAnn was in Camarada, though both soon dropped out to concentrate on their demanding studies. Grandson Ronnie, now a sophomore at the University of Indianapolis, also concentrates on academics and skipped baseball.
Higher education focus has evolved. Maybe we could have learned from our youngsters.