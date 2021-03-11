Warmer weather seems to be finally getting here. And there. And everywhere in the temperate regions of the Northern Hemisphere. But if you’re glad about that, think how Texans are feeling these days.
Those from that big state along this country’s southern border aren’t used to cold temperatures. Thus they suffered disproportionately in February when snow swept through the Rio Grande valley before affecting much of the eastern half of the country.
We’re used to some of that, of course. Anderson shut down for a day or two when the storm dropped several inches of white stuff amid a week or two of frigid temperatures.
My Minnesota boyhood had prepared me for such happenstances. Up there people are well prepared, donning long flannels, sheepskin coats, boots and caps with earflaps for a day of hunting, ice fishing or tending cattle.
It’s a different story for Texans, who suffered through temperatures that hit 30-year lows. As frigid temperatures, high winds and snowstorms swept through, unprepared power grids took a hit, predictably affecting heating systems in homes considerably less snug than the ones we’re used to. I recall my years at Fort Hood, in central Texas, where the typical home usually relied on one or two gas-fed space heaters during the coldest part of the winter season.
Initial reports listed more than a dozen deaths in Texas alone, and the final totals may not be known for weeks. At the height of the power crisis there were some 4 million homes without electricity. Following that up was a failure of the running water system.
One of the saddest reports centered around 11-year-old Cristian Pineda, an immigrant from Honduras who played in the snow for the first time in his life. He was found dead a couple of mornings later of suspected hypothermia in their trailer where power had been out for an extended period of time. His family is suing electric suppliers for $100 million, charging negligence in maintaining electric power and misinforming customers on the expected duration of rolling blackouts. Good luck with that.
Experience with cold weather is relative. I recall the year my oldest daughter Rachel and her husband lived in Birmingham, Alabama. Schools announced closures the day before an expected snowfall hit. When Sarah, our second daughter, was living in Jacksonville, Florida, an inch of snow left people down there freezing as she showed off her heavy coat she had brought with her from Indiana.
And in Minnesota they are better prepared for winterlong snow with enough road equipment to handle repeated blizzards. In northern Minnesota they routinely encounter double-digit below-zero temperatures.
So when my friends and relatives in Florida complain about temperatures in the 40s and 50s, I just chuckle silently. Apparently they’ve forgotten the four seasons.
