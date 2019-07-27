Our family knew the Gillespies from my early childhood days in Minnesota. We lived in Mankato where my dad was helping lay the foundation for a new church. In the meantime, we often traveled to Owatonna to attend the congregation where the Homer and Ruth Gillespie family were members.
Phyllis Gillespie was the oldest child. Her brother Gwain played football for Owatonna High School; as I recall he wore glasses while playing even though helmets and protective masks were considerably less efficient in those days. Gayle and Marlyn were closer to my age, and I'd pal around with them at Sunday school as well as the frequent occasions when the Gillespies invited us to stay for dinner.
It was about that time Phyllis left to go to Anderson College (now Anderson University), where she met Philip Kinley. A chord was struck, and Phil and Phyllis married in 1953, after I had moved to Anderson. That would be the start of a lifelong partnership as Christian missionaries.
Phyllis Kinley's earthly life came to an end on July 6 after a period of declining health. She was 89.
She was the first of two former missionaries I knew to pass away within a week of each other. Velma Renz, 93, died three days after Phyllis. She and her late husband, Russell Renz, served a two-year term in Africa before returning to teach in Anderson. Our families also have been connected as their son Dave Renz was our granddaughter LeeAnn's swim coach at Anderson High School.
The Kinleys served as missionaries in Japan for 43 years, beginning in 1955. She taught one year at Alberta Bible Institute in Canada before her marriage. They formed a long-lasting team with Nathan and Ann Smith in helping to establish and solidify the work of the Church of God in Japan. They also raised a son and a daughter who gave them two grandchildren and now three great-grandsons.
Besides our long-time family friendship, we had another common interest: she was a writer. Among her writings was a missionary novel “Daughter in Bondage,” which I note is still available on Amazon.
Their retirement was in Anderson where she continued curriculum writing and attended Park Place Church of God, where she sang in the Sanctuary Choir and led a meditation group.
Invariably in our conversations she would call me Jimmy, my boyhood moniker. She enjoyed reminiscing about the Minnesota days and keeping me posted on the family.
She managed to earn a master of arts degree in 1992 from Azusa Pacific University, and she received an honorary doctorate from AU in 1999.
The road is long that leads from Mankato to Owatonna, Minnesota, to Anderson, up to Alberta, Canada, all the way to Japan and back to Anderson. But it helps us realize it's a small world after all.
Jim Bailey’s reflections on Anderson’s past appear on Saturday. His regular column appears on Thursday. He can be reached by email at jameshenrybailey@earthlink.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.