If someone were resurrected from the days of our childhood, some of the things we talk about today wouldn’t make a lot of sense. And I’m not just talking about slang.
Pasta, for instance, is a big food thing now. In our day, however, we’d ask what the heck pasta was (not to mention how it was pronounced). We loved our macaroni or spaghetti. But only an Italian would know what pasta was. Or pizza either. It first showed up in Anderson at Anello’s Pizzeria in the early 1950s, and most people thought it was pronounced either piz-a or peeza.
Cooking with curry? That was a name, wasn’t it? Or maybe a brush for a horse.
Chickens didn’t have fingers in those days. Kabob wasn’t even a word, let alone a food. Seaweed wasn’t something you ate, it was that growing or floating stuff that clogged up your favorite swimming or fishing spot. And nobody had ever heard of yogurt. Prunes? They were used as medicine to keep you regular, especially as you got older.
Fruits and veggies were either seasonal or canned. You’d see bananas and oranges around Christmastime, apples in the fall, strawberries around June and corn in late summer. We never saw a real pineapple; they came in chunks in a can, and if you were lucky you might have seen a picture of what they looked like right after harvest.
Sugar had good press in those days; it was regarded as “white gold.” Occasionally you’d see little pills of something bittersweet called saccharin that was supposed to sweeten your drinks in a different way. Sugar often came in cubes, and someone serving your coffee would ask, “One lump or two?”
Anything edible was considered healthy food. Coffee was made in percolators or dripolators, and if you didn’t want it black you used real cream. Tea was made in a teapot using tea leaves. Green tea? That was gross! Cast-iron frying pans were in, and you didn’t cook with oil – that was for lubricating. You used fat, and most of the time it was lard. It was good for baking, too.
Sometimes we did cook outside. It was usually when we were camping, in which we slept in tents, not trailers. And we had never heard of an RV.
If we were thirsty we’d take a drink out of the garden hose. Bottled water? Who ever heard of such a thing? If someone had suggested putting it in plastic bottles and selling it for more than the cost of gasoline we’d have laughed them out of town.
A take-away was a math problem. A calculator was one of those mechanical machines businesses used.
Although we didn’t have all today’s fancy foods, we had plenty. But some things were never allowed on the table: elbows, hats and cellphones.
