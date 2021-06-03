Recently one of those memes appeared on social media calling for a seemingly simple answer: If your spouse became totally disabled would you leave or stay with them?
Easy to give a glib answer. At least until the real meaning hits home. Then the marriage vows, for better or for worse, become more than just lines you repeat before the officiant signs your marriage license.
Answering in the affirmative wasn’t even a question for me as I completed a difficult year in which Bonnie spent a couple of months in the hospital and in rehab, has been largely confined to home since that time and still uses a walker to get around following a serious bone infection, back surgery and the complications that followed. It came amid the pesky COVID-19 pandemic that brought the world virtually to a halt anyway. What more could we ask?
Fortunately, I’ve been blessed with reasonably good health for a man in his 80s, notwithstanding a recent bout with bronchitis. But like most people my age I’ve had to come to terms with the things I can no longer do that I once enjoyed. We still enjoy living in the home that has been ours most of our married life, although most of that living now takes place on one floor of the ample two-story house where we raised our four children.
Accordingly, we are making plans to celebrate 55 years of marriage two days from now. But we won’t be making any major trip or visiting any of our favorite places such as Walt Disney World or the Indianapolis Zoo. For us it will be a trip to Zionsville for grandson Jason’s high school graduation open house. And if Bonnie isn’t too spent from that, perhaps we’ll partake of a special dinner at a restaurant on the way home. Then the next day we’ll drop down to Greenfield for grandson Ronnie’s open house. Our grandkids are growing up.
Fifty-five years together have been most enjoyable. We aren’t about to call it quits over a few health problems or difficult situations. After all, we aren’t alone when it comes to the aging process.
Such as my cousin Marjie, who lost her husband of 62 years, Jim Bria, on May 11 at age 85 after a brief illness.
And two more longtime friends, married half a decade longer than us, who are moving west to live close to one of their sons as she continues an extended bout with Parkinson’s disease.
My family history is typified by long-term marriages. Most of my uncles, aunts and cousins stayed with it through thick and thin. At least four cousins buried spouses after extended bouts with cancer. There were a few exceptions, including one cousin whose head injuries in an accident during her honeymoon continued to worsen over the years.
Would I stay through better or worse? After all these years I’m not going anywhere. Happy anniversary, honey.
