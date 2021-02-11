One of the perks of being an Anderson sportswriter was the opportunity for press credentials on the National League’s traditional baseball opening day in Cincinnati. One of such games I’ll never forget was opening day 1974 in old Riverfront Stadium when the Reds hosted the Atlanta Braves, whose star outfielder Hank Aaron was beginning the season needing one more home run to tie the legendary Babe Ruth’s career record.
A watched pot never boils, of course. So we weren’t holding our collective breath in the press box that day when Aaron came to bat for the first time. But we didn’t have long to wait. Before the at bat was over, he had clouted a pitch out of the park, leaving us breathless. We had just witnessed home run No. 714.
The record-breaker, of course, was yet to come. No. 715 of his 755 career round-trippers would happen when he returned to Atlanta on April 8, a few days later. Still we were elated to have witnessed a bit of history with the tying blast within easy driving range of my hometown.
Aaron’s name was called to mind again Jan. 22 with his death at age 86.
I don’t remember much about the postgame festivities that opening day other than the humility Aaron typically exhibited, a tribute to one who achieved landmark numbers on the field while enduring slowly changing attitudinal reaction in a game whose major league rosters were mostly white at the time he began playing the game for money in the Negro Leagues as a young man.
The Braves, then based in Milwaukee, became impressed with Aaron when he was trying out with the Negro League Indianapolis Clowns and brought Hammerin’ Hank into the majors in 1954. He would never hit more than 47 homers in a single season, but eight times he had 40 or more while maintaining a career batting average of .305, winning three Gold Gloves and stealing bases in bunches.
In time Aaron’s home run total would be eclipsed by Barry Bonds (a feat not universally recognized by purists because of performance-enhancing drug allegations). But the Mobile, Alabama, native still holds all-time records in runs batted in ((2,297), extra-base hits (1,477) and total bases (6,856). Aaron played in 21 consecutive All-Star Games, was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982 and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2002.
Pressure on Aaron as he approached the home run record was immense. Some would compare it to the pressure on Roger Maris when he was chasing Ruth’s single-season mark. For Aaron, though, extensive hate mail and threats of various sorts also reflected lingering racial tensions.
“If I was white, all America would be proud of me,” said Aaron the year before he broke Ruth’s record. “But I am Black.”
But nobody could argue the fact he played the game as well as anyone who has stepped onto the field.
