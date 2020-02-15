The school year was 1955-56. I was a junior at Anderson High School at that time. And in sports competition it was a very good year indeed.
The senior class had several outstanding athletes. Probably the cream of the crop, though, was a young man by the name of Frank Norris. He not only participated in four different sports during his high school career — cross country, wrestling, baseball and track — but was a state finalist in two different sports, winning the state individual cross country championship (which he ran barefoot) as the Indians swept their eighth team title in 10 years under Coach Carl Bonge.
That winter Norris, who died Jan. 18 at age 83, also was a key member of the AHS varsity wrestling team. He placed third in the 112-pound class in the state meet as teammate Fred Lamb, a 95-pounder, became Anderson’s first individual state champion. Joe Sparks was the coach.
Most other Anderson High School boys sports teams also did well (girls interscholastic sports had not yet come on the scene). The football team, which had been battling to overcome a losing tradition, had a winning season at 5-4. The following year they improved to 7-2. The golf team, coming off a 1955 state championship, its third in four years, again won the North Central Conference but was unable to repeat as state champs. The tennis team, in a sport for which state tournament competition had not yet begun, repeated as North Central Conference champions. And the track team set five sectional records with more individual brilliance than overall team strength.
It was a good year in basketball as well. The Tribe, with a starting five that included Delano Sanders, Ron Page, Jim Lutton, Lucius Teague and Dick Stith, at one time held No. 5 in the statewide polls, winning its second straight sectional and finishing with an 18-6 overall record. AHS, unfortunately, had to go through the Indianapolis regional, running into the Crispus Attucks buzzsaw as the Oscar Robertson-led Tigers roared to two straight state championships with a team whose shortest starter was taller than Anderson’s tallest player.
Norris spent most of his life in his hometown, serving in the U.S. Army and retiring after a 36-year career at Guide Lamp Division of General Motors.
His love of sports carried over into youth baseball, a natural love in which his father, Sam Norris, had been a longtime Little League district official. Sam also served briefly as sports editor of the Anderson Daily Bulletin. Frank coached in the White River Little League for 25 years.
Our paths crossed again when our daughters were in high school. My daughter Ruth and his daughter Mecca went through four years of AHS volleyball together.
The memories that linger from high school years provide fuel for lifelong rapport as our lives unfold.
