I had known him since childhood, first meeting him when his parents became our pastors in Mankato, Minn. Our paths would cross repeatedly over the years, but it took a chance online contact to renew our friendship a few years ago.
John Walter Long was a year older than I. It took a little while to become close as we had different interests, but our ages and proximity eventually brought us together.
Johnny was a preacher's kid — in the total sense. His parents, John E. and Corinne Long, both spent their entire adult lives as pastors. Preacher's kids don't always have it easy, sometimes being placed on a pedestal by church folks expecting them to be young angels. Sometimes they are left on their own more than usual as their folks go about church business. Then there's that peer pressure thing. All that can work different ways as they grow up.
He was athletic. I was not. For some reason I once challenged him to a wrestling match, probably to try out a particular move I'd read about. Big mistake. He pinned me every which way but loose. A little later he would actually try out for the school wrestling team, although a heart murmur posed a complication regarding those ambitions.
I was due to go into seventh grade that fall, and Johnny was licking his lips. Ninth-graders had priority on initiating (nowadays they'd call it hazing) the new seventh-graders, but he boasted, “We get to watch you guys get initiated.” That wouldn't come to be. My dad died that summer and we were busy getting ready to move to Anderson when the newbies were getting their faces painted with lipstick and saying Allahs to the ninth-graders.
Soon after that the Longs moved to Cairo, Ill. But we'd see each other in the summertime when his folks came to the Church of God convention, held annually in Anderson for many years.
And we renewed our acquaintance when he came to Anderson College in 1956, a year before I enrolled. We both ended up working our way through school in the shipping department of Warner Press.
He became a minister like his parents. I never saw him again after he graduated in 1961. But many years later I chanced to see a Facebook post from a man by the same name. Checking my alumni directory, I sent off an email to see if it was he. It wasn't, but we renewed acquaintance through an exchange of emails and exchanging Christmas greetings. He was retired by then, spending part of his time volunteering to preach funerals near his South Dakota home.
The latest issue of the Anderson University alumni magazine, Signatures, however, carried the news of his passing on Jan. 30.
Friendships come and go over time. But they leave memories of a lifetime.
Jim Bailey’s reflections on Anderson’s past appear on Saturday. His regular column appears on Thursday. He can be reached by email at jameshenrybailey@earthlink.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.