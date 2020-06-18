Being the younger brother of a groundbreaking athletic superstar can be a daunting task for any athlete — especially when that brother is Indiana Mr. Basketball and two-sport professional athlete Johnny Wilson.
But Gene Paul Wilson made his own mark in high school and college athletics as well as breaking a couple of barriers that had been denied his big brother.
Gene Wilson, 89, died May 30, just over a year after his brother.
Gene was an all-around athlete who participated in both basketball and track in high school and college. Not quite as tall as Johnny, he was a little quicker, playing guard on the Indians basketball team. In The Herald Bulletin’s coffee table book “Madison County’s 100 Greatest Athletes,” Johnny said he felt Gene was a better shooter.
By his sophomore year in high school, Gene was a key member of the Tribe’s track team that would win its fourth straight state championship. He ran on the third-place half-mile relay team, and he was second in the 220-yard dash at the sectional level.
He had also played as a sophomore on the 1947-48 basketball team that reached the state finals two years after the Indians won the last of their three state championships. Gene’s illness as a junior stymied what had begun as another stellar season, but the Indians won another sectional in 1950 and Gene was named to the Indiana All-Star team.
As a junior on the track team, with AHS finishing only second in the state meet for the first time in five years, he was fourth in the long jump (it was called broad jump then) and the relay team took second. He had also tied for second in the sectional high jump.
With AHS finishing third in the 1950 track meet, Wilson won the long jump and the relay team placed fifth.
The world of sports was just beginning to break color barriers when Johnny Wilson entered college in 1946. By Gene’s time he became one of the first two African-Americans to play in the Big Seven Conference (now the Big 12) and the first at Kansas State University as well as one of the first five black track and field athletes at KSU. Quoted in the “100 Greatest Athletes” interview, Gene said integration had an important person in its corner: KSU President Milton Eisenhower, brother of President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
After college he worked for the State of Kansas Youth Center and later for the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The first black umpire in American Legion baseball in Topeka, Kansas, he was inducted into the Shawnee County Baseball Hall of Fame as an umpire.
Not that he ever exhibited any resentment of his older brother’s much greater publicity. They got along famously.
“A lot of people don’t believe me, but we never had a fight among ourselves,” he told me during an earlier interview. “Our mother wouldn’t permit it.”
