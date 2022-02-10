These days, some of the news stories we see making their way into public consciousness give us a glimpse into how vast the gap is getting between the generations.
One such involved reports of a spat between Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and Joe Rogan over some of the things that appear on Spotify.
Now as it happens, none of those subjects holds any meaning whatever for me. I do occasionally peek at some of the stuff on social media, and naturally this was one of those topics. So I chimed in with a comment some would see as wallowing in naivete: “Who’s Neil Young? Who’s Joni Mitchell? Who’s Joe Rogan? For that matter, what in the world is Spotify?”
Actually I’m not really that uninformed, though none of the three really fits my lifestyle.
For any of you in the same boat, Spotify is one of those social media platforms, specializing in audio and music streaming services that include Young’s and Mitchell’s kinds of music. Rogan is a podcaster whom Young and Mitchell, among others, accuse of helping spread misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines. Young went so far as to threaten to withhold his music from Spotify over the flap; so did Mitchell and others. Spotify reportedly accepted.
In my day, things were far different. For starters, we wouldn’t have dreamed anyone could make a living spreading their opinions without the help of a major publishing venture, radio or TV outlet or something of the sort. The internet didn’t exist.
Unless you were on the payroll of a newspaper, radio-TV outlet or major syndicate, individual opinions generally spread through avenues such as letters to the editor. And yes, there were regular contributors, sometimes sending out a letter every day in hopes at least a few would make it onto the editorial page.
Musicians had similar limitations. They hoped their offerings would somehow make it onto the best-seller charts, whether by attracting the attention of disc jockeys or wangling national promotion by names such as Alan Freed or Dick Clark. The payola scandals of the 1950s and ’60s arose out of this. The idea of peddling your stuff on the internet? As I said, there was no such animal.
It was the golden age of newspapers, and when I began my career in the print media, people who couldn’t wait for the next edition to come out routinely called us for the latest sports scores. Some major metropolitan newspapers famously had electronic message boards. And on radio and TV, broadcasters such as Walter Cronkite and Edward R. Murrow sat and read the news without commentary.
Things are different in this age of instant knowledge. Who, what, where and when are available practically instantaneously, leaving the why and how for newspapers and even for the broadcast media. Everything gets analyzed to death.
Where have you gone, Walter Cronkite, Elvis Presley, Ed Sullivan, Dick Clark and Paul Harvey?
