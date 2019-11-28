This is the day set aside for giving thanks. Sometimes, admittedly, it’s a mixed bag.
In my mind the most profound explanation for the seeming dichotomy of a loving God who allows evil to run rampant in the world came in a simplistic one-liner from the movie, “Oh God: Book II.” God, personified as a little old man played by George Burns, explains: “OK. There can’t be good without bad, life without death, pleasure without pain. That’s the way it is.”
In Job 1:21, in what is believed to be the oldest written treatise extant, Job, who has lost his family and all his worldly goods and is afflicted with sores, laments, “Naked came I out of my mother’s womb, and naked shall I return thither: the Lord gave, and the Lord hath taken away; blessed be the name of the Lord.”
So before you sit down with your friends and family today for turkey and all the trimmings, or all by yourself with your last can of Spam and a dry crust of bread, you might want to pause a moment to give thanks for what you have – and even what you have not.
Give thanks for good health. And while you’re at it remember with gratitude the times you were flat on your back and in misery.
Give thanks for a comfortable home. Or for whatever roof, tarp or vegetation you have over your head.
Give thanks for your favorite cuisine served up at your favorite restaurant. Or for the C-rations or MREs that kept you going during the toughest days of your military service.
Give thanks for your mode of transportation, whether a luxury SUV or your own two feet. Or even a wheelchair.
Give thanks for family. They gave you life and brought you through to adulthood, preparing you for life on your own. Or maybe they didn’t do such a good job. But you’ve made it to this point.
Give thanks for frigid weather. It makes you appreciate the warmth of summer. And give thanks for those hot, thirsty midsummer days. They help you appreciate the coolness of winter.
Give thanks for victory celebrations with your favorite team. And be thankful for losing streaks as well, for they bring winning and losing into perspective.
Give thanks for the Republicans. And give thanks for the Democrats. Both can be consistently counted on for keeping the other on its toes.
Give thanks for inclement weather. It gives us renewed appreciation for the good weather. I recall a little old man who always greeted a rainy day with the words, “It’s the Lord’s weather.”
Give thanks for the loved ones we have lost in death. Even in their passing they symbolize the renewal of humanity through the birth of new babies to take their place, complete with the promise of even bigger accomplishments than we have yet seen.
