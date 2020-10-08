It takes a pretty good sense of humor these days to make one’s way through the do’s and don’ts of a pandemic without, as my mom would say, getting your bowels in an uproar.
Quite a few COVID jokes are making their way onto Facebook and other social media as people try to make the best of a bad situation. And I can think of a few myself that I haven’t yet seen in print.
Major League baseball games are being played this year without fans in the stands. Some teams have tried giving a nod of virtual reality by putting cutouts of fans in the seats. Which brings up a question: If one of the cardboard cutouts is killed by a foul ball, will the cause of death be listed as COVID-19?
The NBA has been doing the same thing in its Orlando bubble. In a twist on the old crack about losing teams’ fans coming to games disguised as empty seats, pro basketball in this case has disguised empty seats as fans.
Closer to home, if a resident of New Columbus comes down with the disease, will it be a case of Ovid COVID?
A lot of high-profile weddings are being postponed these days. Some, including my oldest granddaughter, quietly tied the knot and announced it later. But some couples have gotten creative. The story goes about this couple whose party social distanced down the aisle as the mask-clad bride and groom exchanged vows. Instead of a veil, the bride wore a face shield. Instead of kissing, they did an elbow bump. And I don’t know if it’s true or not, but I understand they spent their wedding night in twin beds 6 feet apart. Why didn’t they just get tested instead?
Malls and banks have had to change the signs on their establishments. Instead of prohibiting hoodies and masks, they are now requiring them. Anyway, it’s harder to rob a bank or store if you’re trying to aim a gun through a Plexiglas shield.
And I hear that lots of people won’t turn their clocks back next month when daylight saving time is supposed to end. Why in the world, they wonder, would anyone want to add even one more hour to the year 2020?
Cities have been debating whether to allow trick or treating on Halloween. Why not? The kids are wearing masks anyway. And householders can keep their distance by using slingshots to deliver the goods.
Yeah, I know, COVID is no joke. But in reality it is – a bad joke affecting our mental health as much as physical.
Even the president has now tested positive for COVID after his reported efforts to soft-pedal the crisis. His critics say the whole thing is all his fault and he should have taken the stance: “BE AFRAID! BE VERY AFRAID!” Maybe that would have made up for the horror flicks theaters had to cancel.
