I can see it now. I could count my age in single digits. Dad would come in from milking the cows. Then he’d pour the milk in the hand-cranked separator, which skimmed the cream off the milk; Dad made a little bit of money selling cream to the neighbors, and the rest we used on our cereal in the mornings. I never heard the word homogenized until I was older; milk from the dairy came in glass bottles with a bubble on the top where the cream collected.
We’d sit down to a home-cooked supper. Mom never worked outside the home until Dad’s final illness brought an end to his teaching salary during my preteen years.
Then we’d go to the living room, sit down and focus our eyes on our big radio, listening to programs such as Jack Benny, Amos ‘n’ Andy, Bob Hope, “The Voice of Firestone,” Dennis Day, Judy Canova and “Truth or Consequences.” Having our own television was years away, but radio was the big thing in those days.
For years comedian Bob Hope was sponsored by Swan Soap. Then one fall when a new season started, he had a new sponsor: Chesterfield Cigarettes. Yep, tobacco products were widely advertised on radio and later TV in those days. Hope managed to make a joke about it: “We’re not on for a soap commercial anymore, so don’t take a bath in Chesterfield,” he quipped. “It won’t hurt you but when you get out you’ll be just as dirty as when you got in.”
Through my kindergarten year we lived on a rural farm with no running water. That meant we had an outhouse. Minnesota winters, of course, got pretty cold, so Mom and Dad kept a slop jar in their room so we wouldn’t have to brave the elements in the middle of the night.
It wasn’t my last experience with outhouses, though. You can still find them occasionally in primitive campgrounds and rural parks.
Dad’s farm was small, more a hobby farm than a moneymaker. He had no tractor; an old blind horse pulled his plow, disk and drag, and he gathered hay the same way at the end of summer to feed the horse and the two cows.
Cousins Loren and Punky spent summers with us helping out on the farm. One day in 1946 they were excited about the heavyweight championship fight being broadcast that night between Joe Louis and Billy Conn. Loren liked Louis and Punky and I were rooting for Conn. (Before you ask, I didn’t know anything about color at the time; I just preferred Conn’s name.) I recall that when I was told Louis had won, I cried.
A couple of Dad’s friends had cars of a vintage before they had starters. I loved to watch them jerk the crank to start the engine.
Those days are long gone now. But they are still fun to remember.
