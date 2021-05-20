Granddaughter LeeAnn Edwards received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (and a fist bump) from Anderson University President John Pistole two weeks ago in ceremonies at Kardatzke Wellness Center.
In doing so, she achieved the public recognition one of her cousins was denied a year earlier when the whole COVID-19 thing was heating up. LeeAnn had to defy the odds, spending much of her time online instead of physically in class, even quarantined once herself in a brief brush with the virus.
And for her efforts she got to wear the cap and gown students traditionally don when they have completed four years of course work. Instead of having her degree mailed in, she walked the walk previously traveled by several generations of her maternal family. Aunt Ruth Bailey Roberts received her degree in 1995 from then-President James Edwards. And a generation earlier in 1962, yours truly accepted my bachelor of arts from then-President Robert Reardon.
AU’s School of Nursing consistently ranks among the state’s leading nursing schools. This week she began a permanent position at Community Hospital Anderson.
A return to normalcy is on the horizon for her younger cousins as well. Ronnie Roberts is slated to go through formal graduation ceremonies at Greenfield-Central High School on Saturday, June 5. A day later, Jason Isaacs will walk the walk at Zionsville High School.
Attendance is limited. And both grandsons are having graduation open houses on the opposite days. We’ll forgo the commencements in favor of the open houses.
Ronnie, by the way, is keeping his options open. He’s a human vacuum cleaner at second base for Greenfield-Central’s baseball team, which won sectional and regional titles his sophomore year (last season, of course, was a COVID washout). If the Cougars, at this writing still chasing the Hoosier Heritage Conference title, should win the sectional, the regional is scheduled the day of Ronnie’s commencement. I suspect he and the other seniors wouldn’t mind forgoing the cap-and-gown experience.
Ronnie was in class most of the year as schools struggled with COVID restrictions. He got off to a rocky start in baseball, encountering the virus about the time spring practice started and missing two weeks of practices. Jason had the option of going online at Zionsville and chose that route.
Both grandsons will enter college in the fall, Jason at IUPUI and Ronnie at the University of Indianapolis.
Cousin Cameron Nealeigh graduates next year. And Gracie Roberts, the youngest, enters high school next fall.
Jason’s older sister Courtney, who had to postpone the public ceremony of her wedding (she and Drew DeLoera quietly tied the knot in a small ceremony), will have a public wedding on their anniversary next month. She’s had to deal with the pandemic also as a teacher.
School experiences during a pandemic have really been different. We hope it can be put behind us before a significant segment of our school-age population is too far behind to catch up.
