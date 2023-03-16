Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with a wind-driven rain this afternoon. High 57F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain and wind. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.