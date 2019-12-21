In days of yore when downtown was the hub of activity, the Christmas season officially began the day after Thanksgiving. There was always a parade of sorts through the downtown streets. Usually it was led by the Anderson High School Marching Band, followed by a faux sleigh carrying old Saint Nick himself, leading a street full of kids down to the courthouse square where the Santa House was located.
The courthouse square always was the center of the Christmas observance, though decorations always lined the light poles throughout downtown from sometime in November until the city workers got around to taking them down, maybe as late as February or March — at least it seemed like it to people wondering if the season would ever end.
The community Christmas tree also was located on the courthouse square, often donated by some rural farmer willing and eager to take the credit for furnishing the towering greenery. And many forget there was also a life-sized manger scene, much to the chagrin of unbelievers whose eventual lawsuits brought a gradual end to such public observances in most communities nationwide.
Downtown stores, of course, were glad to take advantage of official extra shopping hours throughout the month of December. Instead of closing their doors at 5 p.m. four days a week (eventually standard closing times added another half hour), 8 o’clock on Fridays and noon on Wednesdays, they would begin staying open Saturdays until 8 and Wednesdays until 5. As Christmas approached the doors would remain open until 8 o’clock every night. Then on Christmas Eve everyone closed up at 5 p.m. for the duration.
Black Friday wasn’t even an afterthought in those days, at least beyond the initial advertising for the Christmas season. The entire month was busy in downtown Anderson, which comprised the vast majority of retailers in the entire community.
The advent of peripheral shopping centers, of course, began in the 1960s with the opening of Mounds Mall and other locations on the east, south and west sides. Santa found a new home in the mall where kids could wait in warm comfort to get their pictures taken with the bearded one and give him their Christmas lists. Whether he has found an official new Anderson home since the mall’s closing I haven’t yet heard.
Needless to say, the Christmas season has been expanded as merchants seek to prime their cash registers earlier and earlier. And mail-order and online shopping solicitations commence early in the fall, hoping to tap into the electronic crowd before they explore the retail jungle. Black Friday promotions began a decade or more ago, and now retailers open their doors to hordes of shoppers even before the Thanksgiving leftovers have been put away. If you waited until after Black Friday you obviously prefer to shop far from the madding crowd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.