Pulling a faux pas now and then is an occupational hazard for most people in public life. As the Kansas City Chiefs were wrapping up their Super Bowl win, President Donald Trump fired off a tweet saying how proud the state of Kansas was of the team. Point of fact, of course, is that Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium, where the team is headquartered, is in Missouri, a few miles from the state line.
Trump killed out the tweet soon after it was sent. But as you can guess, it was too late to keep it from going viral.
Kansas City, as geography buffs are aware, is one of five identically named twin cities, spanning state lines. Kansas City, Missouri, is larger than its Kansas counterpart. Others are Union City, Indiana-Ohio, Texarkana, Arkansas-Texas, Bluefield, Virginia.-West Virginia. And Bristol, Virginia.-Tennessee.
Things could get even more complicated in Bluefield if the so-called Vexit movement takes hold. Because of a developing political divide in the state of Virginia, several counties, including Bluefield’s Tazewell County, are pondering the possibility of seceding and joining West Virginia, which says it would welcome them. While the Constitution prohibits a state from being formed from part of another state (West Virginia actually did so when Virginia seceded from the Union before the Civil War) the exodus of individual counties may not be covered.
Trump is hardly the first political figure to get such details confused before going public. In fact with today’s fly-in campaigning it’s a wonder how candidates can remember where they are when they step up to the podium to give a speech.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, one of more than a dozen Democrats running to unseat Trump, is probably the best known of the bunch for putting his foot in his mouth nearly every time he opens it. It started with his plagiarizing a speech from then-British Labour Party leader Neil Kinnock on being the first in his family ever to attend a university.
Some others include: “If we do everything right, if we do it with absolute certainty, there’s still a 30% chance we’re going to get it wrong.”
Or, speaking of the Democratic Party: “We choose truth over facts.”
And of Missouri state Sen. Chuck Graham, whose mobility is in a wheelchair, at a campaign rally, “Stand up, Chuck, let ’em see you.”
Even then-President Bill Clinton had trouble with phrasing when confronted with the Monica Lewinsky affair: “I did have a relationship with Ms. Lewinsky that was not appropriate. In fact, it was wrong.”
Then-President Obama messed up on occasion too. Speaking of his bowling: “It’s like – it was like Special Olympics or something.”
There was then-Vice President Dan Quayle’s misspelling of “potatoe” in a school classroom appearance. And then-President George W. Bush: “Our enemies ... never stop thinking about new ways to harm our country and our people, and neither do we.”
Here’s to the state of confusion.
