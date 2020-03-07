Higher education has run in some families over generations. But even with escalating college costs, formal training beyond high school is becoming the norm where once high school graduates beat a path to the nearest factory employment office in expectation of being set for life.
I, for one, had the advantage of tradition. From the time I can remember, my mom and dad made it plain they expected to see me go to college. And even though my dad died before I hit my teens, he had an insurance plan in place that assured my first couple of years of higher education would be paid for. That, of course, was in the day when one could reasonably expect to work their way through college without a mountain of debt hanging over their heads.
My dad had a college degree from the University of Minnesota. So did his youngest brother. Several of my uncles, aunts and cousins got post-high school education as well. My mom had to drop out of high school to go to work in a family of eight siblings, but after she married my dad she finished high school and got in a couple of years of college too. His serving as the dean of a small college in Texas during the early years of the depression helped on that score.
My wife, Bonnie, came from a different background. Her father and other ancestors went no further than high school, and her mother dropped out before graduating, later earning her GED in her 90s. Bonnie became the first in her family to get post-high school education, spending a semester at Concord (West Virginia) College before graduating from West Virginia Business College.
Her sister then graduated from beauty school and attended then-Anderson College. Her youngest brother got a degree from Concord and went on to earn a law degree. He is now a circuit court judge in Princeton, West Virginia.
One of their cousins became a doctor. Three of our daughters got post-high school education as did three of their cousins.
Our grandchildren are getting off to a good start as well. Our oldest granddaughter is now teaching after graduating from IUPUI. Her oldest cousin is a junior in the Anderson University Nursing School. Their high school male cousins are eyeing their college prospects.
Why the difference? Chalk it up to our changing society. We are no longer an agrarian people living off the land or producing mechanical aids to till the soil or go from place to place. Technology is the name of the game, from communications to finance to agribusiness to transportation. Even fast food and retail sales have come to rely on technological systems to serve up or transport their products.
My Grandpa Bailey, one of the original Oklahoma Sooners, would be amazed at how far the world has progressed.
